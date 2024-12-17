George Kittle currently plays as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. He is a four-time All-Pro selection with five Pro Bowl appearances. Given Kittle's impact in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features George Kittle's amazing $525K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kittle has a net worth of around $20 million. With a highly respectable NFL career, including Kittle surpassing 500 receptions with the 49ers, it isn't a surprise to see the San Francisco 49ers star pick up some luxurious rides for his garage.

3. 1969 Ford Mustang

The cheapest car in Kittle's car collection is a 1969 Ford Mustang. For this vintage piece on wheels, the five-time Pro Bowl star shelled out $3,200 for it. While it's the least expensive car in the collection of the San Francisco 49ers tight end, it's also the oldest car under his name. Nonetheless, it's still an eye catcher in Kittle's garage, making it one of the best highlights.

In terms of features, the Mustang's main attraction is amount of power this old-school car possesses. Furthermore, its aggressive and timeless features make it a classic muscle car that never goes out of style. As a result, to this day, car collectors continue to be in pursuit of this vintage beauty.

The Mustang relies on a 6.3-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 290 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this vintage muscle car can reach a top speed of 128 mph with the assistance of a four-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the Mustang has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds.

2. Range Rover Sport

Sold in the market for as much $209,990, another solid car that stands out in Kittle's car collection is the Range Rover Sport. Although it's the second-cheapest car in Kittle's garage, there's no doubt that the Sport isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Sport is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Kittle should have no problems in feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Sport also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever the San Francisco 49ers star decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family and friends.

The Range Rover Sport produces 345 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Sport can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Sport can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Priced in the market for $311,900, the most expensive car in Kittle's collection is a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Ghost is an icon of luxury. As a status symbol, the Ghost oozes class as its lavish design complements well with its top-of-the-line performance on the road.

Some of the highlights of the Ghost include a sharp exterior that should catch anyone's attention. Furthermore, its lavish interior included advanced technology that should treat any owner like royalty.

In fact, the Ghost features a touchscreen display, voice recognition, and a top-tier sound system. The Ghost should easily provide the four-time All-Pro player some of the most memorable rides while standing out wherever he goes.

The Ghost sources its power from a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. This allows it to produce 540 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the Ghost is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and this top-of-the-line sedan can attain a top speed of 155 mph.

As a result, the Ghost is the fastest car in Kittle's collection. On the other hand, the Ghost has no problems accelerating from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than 4.5 seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on George Kittle's amazing $525K car collection.