Jim Carrey is a Hollywood A-lister, who has starred in several blockbuster movies. He is a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor. Given Carrey's popularity and success as an actor, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jim Carrey's amazing $868K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carrey has a net worth of around $180 million. With a successful and lucrative acting career, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star used up some of his earnings to splurge on some luxury cars for his garage, as per sources.

5. 1995 Mercedes-Benz (R129) SL 600 Cabriolet

The cheapest car in Carrey's collection is a 1995 Mercedes-Benz (R129) SL 600 Cabriolet, which is valued in the market for around $30,000. The (R129) SL 600 Cabriolet is a great old-school convertible, which is perfect for running daily errands. In fact, the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor can be spotted taking this one for a spin with his daughter once in a while.

The (R129) SL 600 Cabriolet is built with a 6.0-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 389 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. With a four-speed automatic transmission, the (R129) SL 600 Cabriolet can go as fast as 155 mph. Furthermore, it takes less than six seconds for this vintage car to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2024 Tesla Model S Plaid

Speaking of daily errands, Carrey reportedly loves to use the 2024 Tesla Model S Plaid. It's also the newest car in his collection. For this modern-day vehicle, the Bruce Almighty star paid around $89,990. The Model S Plaid features a modern look combined with some advanced technology to match. Furthermore, it should help Carrey reduce his carbon footprint.

The Model S Plaid is powered by a dual-electric motor. This allows it to produce 1,020 horsepower. Furthermore, being equipped with only a one-speed direct drive transmission, the Model S Plaid can attain a maximum speed of 200 mph. In terms of acceleration, this futuristic electric car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below two seconds.

3. 2012 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63

Another eye-catching convertible in Carrey's collection is the 2012 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63. For this work of art, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star took out $140,440 from his pockets.

The AMG SL 63 should allow Carrey to drive around the city with style while getting some much-needed fresh air. Moreover, staying true to the Mercedes brand, the AMG SL 63 finds a way to impress not only in terms of style but also performance.

The AMG SL 63 produces 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.3-liter V8 engine. In terms of acceleration, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds. Moreover, it can speed up to 155 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

2. 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo S First Generation

There's no question that not a lot of super cars in the market can match the 2012 Porsche Panamera Turbo S First Generation. For this beautiful vehicle, Carrey shelled out $173,200. The Panamera Turbo S First Generation is designed to stand out wherever it goes. As a result, it's considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market.

The Panamera Turbo S First Generation derives its power from a 4.8-liter turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 550 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Panamera Turbo S First Generation can go up to 190 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

1. 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Retailing in the market for $434,000, the most expensive car in Carrey's collection is a 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The SLR McLaren is an elite super car that has a sporty look. Furthermore, it's truly in its own class when it comes to performance. As a result, it perfectly marries both style and performance.

The SLR McLaren gets its power from a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 617 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque. In just under four seconds, the SLR McLaren can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, it can speed up to 207 mph, and it has a five-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jim Carrey's amazing $868K car collection.