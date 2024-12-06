Joe Burrow has been huge for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a onetime Pro Bowl player. Furthermore, Burrow was also crowned as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. Given Burrow's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the Bengals quarterback drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Joe Burrow's incredible $373K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Burrow has a net worth of around $50 million. With a growing NFL career, it isn't surprising that the Cincinnati Bengals star opted to pick up some special rides for his daily use.

3. Lordstown Endurance Truck

The cheapest car in Burrow's collection is a Lordstown Endurance Truck. Retailing in the market for around $65,060, the Lordstown Endurance Truck is a futuristic truck that's way ahead of its time. Equipped with advanced features, the Lordstown Endurance Truck is naturally functional and eco-friendly at the same time.

In terms of features, the Lordstown Endurance Truck is also designed to keep the functions of a traditional truck. It thrives in adventures that may involve passing through some of the roughest terrain. But more importantly, it retains the ability to transport some of the bulkiest items with ease. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Bengals QB just had to get one.

The Lordstown Endurance Truck derives its power from a Four In-Wheel Motor Hub. This allows it to produce 440 horsepower and 4,971 lb-ft of torque. It relies on a one-speed direct-drive transmission, and the electric truck can go as fast as 118 mph. The Lordstown Endurance Truck only needs a little over six seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

2. Porsche Taycan Turbo

Sold in the market for $150,900, the second cheapest car in Burrow's car collection is a Porsche Taycan Turbo. While it's the second-cheapest car in Burrow's garage, any car enthusiast will agree that the Taycan Turbo isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the latest luxurious super cars that's available in the market today, which should get any spectator's attention.

As one of the top super cars in the market, the Taycan Turbo doesn't fall short in terms of style, as it boasts a sporty look with the performance to match. Furthermore, there's no doubt that the Taycan Turbo is another Porsche that's built to take over the competition.

Not only does it put emphasis on style, but the Taycan Turbo also keeps the properties of a practical SUV, making it a great possession of the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

The Taycan Turbo operates on a dual motor setup. This allows it to produce 616 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Taycan Turbo relies on a one-speed automatic transmission, and this EV supercar can go as fast as 161 mph. In exactly three seconds, the Taycan Turbo can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

1. Acura NSX

The most expensive car in Burrow's collection is an Acura NSX, which is valued at $157,500. The Acura NSX is an elite super car that's designed not to only turn some heads but to outlast a handful of other cars in the market.

It's safe to say that the Acura NSX is also the main attraction in Burrow's garage, as it oozes swag and precision. Among the cars in Burrow's garage, the Acura NSX is in a class of its own.

The Acura NSX is engineered with precision in mind. Sporting a sleek super car look, the Acura NSX is also quite easy to handle, providing an unmatched driving experience.

There's no doubt that the Acura NSX is a great option for the former NFL completion-percentage leader whenever he wants to cruise around the city with style. But more importantly, he should have no problems getting to his destinations with ease.

The Acura NSX operates on a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 573 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque. It has a top speed of 162 mph, and it has a nine-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, in just three seconds, the Acura NSX can effortlessly go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joe Burrow's incredible $373K car collection.