Joe Burrow's net worth in 2023 is $50 million. The 2020 NFL Draft's first overall selection had a silent first season but played great in his second and third seasons, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship Games. All this led to the Bengals giving Burrows a record contract extension. Nevertheless, let's talk more about Joe Burrow's net worth in 2023.

Joe Burrow's net worth in 2023 is $50 million. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Burrow was born in Ames, Iowa, in December of 1996. Interestingly enough, his father, Jim Burrow, is a former Canadian Football League defensive back who briefly played for the Packers in 1976. After his career as a defensive back in Canada, Jim Burrow started his coaching career. From 1981 until 2018, Joe's father was involved with coaching positions at many universities around the United States, most notably Nebraska, Ohio, and North Dakota State.

Since his father was the assistant coach at the Ames High School, Joe Burrow was born and raised right there. In 2002, as his dad relocated to Nebraska to be an assistant coach, Burrow was able to attend the Rose Bowl, which Miami won.

Joe's football career started in Ohio, as his father was defensive coordinator for the Ohio Bobcats. It started in 2011, and it was at Athens High School. Due to his immense record playing for this high school, they even renamed their football stadium in his name in 2019.

Joe Burrow's college career

After finishing high school, Burrow committed to the Ohio State, as a four-star recruit. He redshirted his first season, and the next two seasons with the Buckeyes are not worth a huge mention. He was playing backup to J.T. Barrett, and after Barrett left for the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes chose Dwayne Haskins to be their next starting quarterback. So Burrow decided to switch to a college where he could start and chose LSU.

His two-year stint at LSU was what brought him to the highest position in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his first season playing for the Tigers, Burrow and his squad finished 10-3, won the Fiesta Bowl, and earned a great sixth spot in the AP Poll.

Going into next season, not many expected the Tigers to have such a great result. In his final college season, Burrow led his LSU teammates to a 15-0 record, including a National Championship Game win against Clemson. That was their first win in the College Football Playoff's era and the first one since 2008 when they won against Ohio State.

Joe Burrow is drafted by the Bengals

After this success and the various individual trophies, such as the Heisman Trophy, Lombardi Award, and the Manning Award, to name a few, it was time for the leap to the professional league. He was selected first by the Cincinnati Bengals and was the only rookie to start the first week. After 10 weeks of football without much success, in a Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team, Burrow tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee. Due to this, his season was stopped.

Since he successfully recovered in time for next season, Burrow was once again the starting quarterback for the Bengals when the 2021 season started. However, after a 2-7-1 season behind him, Burrow was exceptional. He led the Bengals to a 10-6 record and then led the Bengals to an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals then lost the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23-20.

Burrow had another strong season in 2022. He threw for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions to lead the Bengals to a 12-4 record and another AFC North title. The Bengals returned to the AFC Championship Game, but this time, the Chiefs got their revenge with a 23-20 win over the Bengals before KC went on to win another Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow signs record deal

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Bengals and star QB Joe Burrow have a huge new deal, as he’s set to be the new highest paid QB in the NFL. Right before the season, Burrow and Cincy get their long-awaited deal. He gets his 5-year, $275M deal. pic.twitter.com/UYCDVsK3Sc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2023

When it comes to his net worth, however, most of it comes from his contract. He penned a four-year, $36 million deal with the Bengals as soon as he got drafted. Most of the money is earned through signing bonuses, as his base salary is around $2.2 million for this season.

Prior to the 2023 season, the Bengals signed Burrow to a record five-year, $275 million contract. The deal made Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

In terms of other incomes, Burrow is involved with many brands. His famous deal is with Nike, but Burrow also has two major deals. One is with the headphone-making company Bose, and the other with the online retailer Fanatics. The financial details of these deals are not available around, but they sure fill the pockets of this upcoming QB.

