John Cena has won 16 titles in the WWE and has had huge success as an actor. Cena has a car collection to match his success. Check it out!

There's no question that John Cena is in the GOAT conversation when it comes to WWE, and he has a car collection to match. Besides, Cena is known for tying Ric Flair for 16 World Championships, the most world-title reigns in WWE history.

Given Cena's success on and off the squared circle, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a WWE megastar like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features John Cena's incredible $3 million car collection, with photos.

For many years, Cena was considered the face of the WWE. As a result, it isn't surprising that he was also the highest-paid WWE superstar in the locker room.

In addition to this, his Hollywood fame has been on an explosive rise as of late. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena has a net worth of around $80 million.

With plenty of extra cash to spare, Cena decided to splurge on purchasing some of his dream cars. Cena's garage is composed of 15 vehicles including sports cars and muscle classics.

15. 1969 MGC GT

The 1969 MGC GT is a rare vehicle to find. But valued at $3,715, it is also considered to be the cheapest car in Cena's garage.

Originally built with a 2.9-liter inline-6 engine, Cena certainly made modifications to make it even more unique. This includes upgraded suspensions, brakes, interior, wheels, and highlighted by the engine upgrade to an even more powerful 6.2L LS V8 engine.

14. 1984 Cadillac Coupe DeVille

Next up on this list is Cena's 1984 Cadillac Coup DeVille, which was originally sold on the market for $17,800. The 1984 Cadillac Coup DeVille doesn't fall short in terms of its vintage design and performance while also providing one of the most comfortable interiors in the market.

13. 2020 Honda Civic Type-R

The Honda Civic Type-R is a powerful sports car fit for a power wrestler like the 16-time world champion. The 2020 Type-R is powered by a 2.0-liter Turbocharged Inline-4 engine, producing 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's easy to see why Cena loves taking this $36,995 sports car for a spin.

12. 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

Cena loves vintage classics. As a result, he also has the $75,000 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator in his collection.

With the intention of becoming a more premium version of the Mustang, the 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator doesn't fall short in terms of performance and design. In fact, it can reach a maximum speed of 131 mph.

11. 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Being the 73rd buyer of the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Cena shelled out $90,000 to acquire this beauty of a sports car. For the price, it surely doesn't disappoint.

The 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds. It can also go as fast as 205 mph.

10. 1966 Dodge Charger Hemi 426

Although it's considered to be the oldest car in Cena's garage, it surely has a place. The $100,000 1966 Dodge Charge Hemi 426 boasts a vintage design of a muscle car while competing up to par compared to its counterparts. Powered by a 7.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque.

9. 1970 Buick GSX

Speaking of muscle cars, Cena also owns the $120,000 1970 Buick GSX, the brand's first-ever muscle car. This classic is designed with a 7.5-liter V8 engine, giving it 350 horsepower. It can also reach a top speed of 116 mph.

8. 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro

Valued at $200,000, the 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro was one of Cena's favorites before deciding to sell it. On top of a classic design, it also has sufficient power thanks to its 7.0-liter V8 engine.

7. 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4

2009 was a great year for Cena. In fact, it was one of his peak years during his run in the WWE.

To treat himself, the 16-time World Champion picked up a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4. A luxury sports car at $201,000 that combines design and performance, Cena didn't go wrong with this one.

6. 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia

For a top superstar like Cena, not only does he have a Lamborghini, but he also as a Ferrari in his collection. Priced at $233,509, the 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia is luxurious at best. However, given its aerodynamic design and top-tier performance, it surely is fit for a WWE megastar like Cena.

5. 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

Not only does Cena have one Ferrari, but he has two to be exact. The second one came in the form of the $313,000 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

With an attractive exterior design, it's easy to see why Cena just couldn't resist. Combine its well-designed features with its engine performance on the road, it's easily one of the best sports cars in the market.

4. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird

With Cena's taste in vintage cars, the 16-time World Champion also didn't mind shelling out $330,000 for the classic 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird. Powered by a 7.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque.

3. 2006 Ford GT

Considered to be a premium sports car in the market, Cena paid a whopping $370,000 for this one. The American sports car is powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine, allowing it to produce 550 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Reaching a top speed of 205 mph, the 2006 Ford GT can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

2. 2017 Ford GT

The second Ford in Cena's garage is the 2017 Ford GT. But unlike the previous one, this one surely made Cena garner attention for the wrong reasons. Cena apparently signed a deal that required him to keep the car for at least two years. However, the former WWE champion was quick to sell it, forcing Ford to sue Cena over the $447,000 car.

1. 1986 Lamborghini Countach

Considered to be Cena's childhood dream car, it's easy to admire the 1986 Lamborghini Countach thanks to its signature doors. Furthermore, powered by a 5.2-liter V12 engine, it can produce 455 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It is also capable of reaching a top speed of 180 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on John Cena's incredible $3 million car collection.