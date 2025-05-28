Coming off an entertaining Saturday Night's Main Event and solid NXT Battleground on Sunday, Monday Night RAW needed to have a major impact on the road to Money in the Bank. WWE's next major Premium Live Event is a major stop on the road to WrestleMania 42 next April. Would the third and final WWE event of their Tampa, Florida takeover be the best one of the trio? Two very intriguing men's triple threats, each for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, headlined the show.

In one match, Chad Gable was up against two of WWE's premier luchadors: the LWO's Dragon Lee and Penta, one of the fastest-rising Superstars in the entire company. The match was a high-flying and frantic affair that ended with Penta clinching his spot in a star-making ladder match in less than two weeks. The Mexican star joined LA Knight and Solo Sikoa in the field.

The other triple threat took place in the main event. Three of WWE's biggest stars clashed in a stacked battle, as the participants were Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor. Rollins and Zayn had clashed as part of a tag team match during Saturday Night's Main Event, where Rollins and partner Bron Breakker defeated Zayn and CM Punk. Balor is the veteran leader of the Judgment Day, one of the top factions in WWE. So, who punched their ticket for Money in the Bank in the main event?

Seth Rollins wins an explosive yet predictable triple threat

The winner of the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, Rollins' shocking siding with Paul Heyman has been the main storyline of Monday Night RAW, along with Jey Uso's World Heavyweight title reign. Since the duo started working together, two likely future world champions have joined them in Breakker and Bronson Reed. The quartet is likely the most dangerous faction on the main roster at the moment.

He faced off against recent nemesis Zayn and Balor, a long-time rival. Conventional thought process would lead some to believe Rollins and Zayn would likely take each other out, leading to Balor sneaking out with the win. However, in a triple threat, anything goes. So, naturally, Breakker and Reed made their presence felt, as did Heyman.

This led to the intervention of Uso as well, as friend Zayn was in danger. Then, Mysterio appeared to try and get a steel chair to stablemate Balor. However, Rollins capitalized with a stomp to Balor on the chair, locking in his spot in Los Angeles. Only two spots remain in this show-stealing ladder match. Will one of them be taken by another returning Superstar next week?

Liv Morgan's WWE return energizes RAW women's roster

Since stepping away from WWE a few weeks to film a movie in Tokyo, it has felt like the Judgment Day has been waiting for Morgan to return. In many ways, she's the engine that makes the group move. Balor might be the veteran star whom the group has reformed around, but it's Morgan and her relationship with the Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio that's one of WWE's most compelling storylines.

Article Continues Below

In her return match, she faced off against Kairi Sane. The former NXT Women's Champion recently returned from injury herself. It looked as if Morgan had the match well in hand before a late flurry of offense from Sane put Liv into a tight spot. Roxanne Perez, recently called up to RAW, made her presence felt. She interfered in the match, causing Sane to pin Morgan after miscommunication between Morgan and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez.

Now that Morgan has returned, don't be surprised if she resumes her hunt for IYO SKY's Women's World Championship. “The Genius of the Sky” hasn't had any challengers since WrestleMania, and a Morgan versus Sky title match at, say, SummerSlam, would certainly be main event worthy. First, though, Morgan's focus is on capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase for a second time. If she's successful in capturing it once again, then a title match versus Sky could come much sooner.

CM Punk's return sets up a Money in the Bank storyline

Earlier in the evening, Rollins' “Wise Man,” Paul Heyman, said that CM Punk was not in the building on Monday. Well, either the “Wise Man” had his facts wrong – which is rare – he lied – which is not rare – or he was misinformed – which happens very rarely. Well, it looked as if his former best friend tricked him, as Punk returned through the crowd to take Rollins out after his main event win.

Gotta love it when #WWERaw ends with clobberin’ time. CM Punk returned to make the save tonight, continuing the build to what could be a chaotic #MITB 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/emGdUzYula — Jordan Llanes (@llanesjordan) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

With a Money in the Bank field now consisting of Sikoa, Knight, Penta, and Rollins, could Punk clinch a spot of his own? One more slot is left on the RAW side. If Punk makes the field, would his focus be more on taking out Rollins than snatching the briefcase? Either way, don't be surprised if the Second City Saint makes an appearance in the City of Angels in less than two weeks. He will certainly be on Monday Night RAW next week, ready to cause a bit more mayhem within the WWE Universe.