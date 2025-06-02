As the news hit that WWE Superstar R-Truth was going to be released by the company, several Superstars shared their support of the 60-time champion, who has been a mainstay in the company since his return in 2008.

R-Truth shared that he was going to be released by WWE at the end of his contract on X, formerly Twitter, through a statement to the fans.

“I'm sorry to inform you all,” his post began. “I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and [EVERY ONE] OF YOU who was along for the ride[.] Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you [praying hands emoji].”

His release ends a near-17-year tenure with the company. R-Truth was previously with WWE while they were still WWF from 1999-2001. In between tenures, he wrestled in TNA.

Throughout his career, R-Truth won 60 WWE championships. He is a two-time Hardcore Champion, United States Champion, and World Tag Team Champion. He also won a record-breaking 54 WWE Speed Championships. His final match was against his “childhood hero,” John Cena, as well.

WWE Superstars rally around R-Truth after his release

The news has not appeared to go over well with WWE Superstars. Several posted messages on X following R-Truth's release, showing their love for him.

The Miz is one of the Superstars synonymous with R-Truth. In the early 2010s, they formed a tag team known as the Awesome Truth. Years later, it was revived after R-Truth was kicked out of the Judgment Day stable. They won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a ladder match.

He used a photo of that moment in his tribute. The Miz claimed forming their tag team “was one of the best runs of my career,” so it appears he will miss him.

“Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena,” The Miz said. “You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining [red heart emoji].”

One of his greatest rivals, Nia Jax, initially responded with a red heart emoji. She then followed it up with another post that read, “R-Truth is a national treasure!!!!!!!”

Monday Night RAW commentator Pat McAfee also reacted to the news with a lengthy message. He revealed that his father's “favorite” Superstar is R-Truth, so he will surely be disappointed.

“I love [R-Truth],” said McAfee. ” It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed [out,] but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain. [Two speaking head emojis] THANK YOU TRUTH”