For those wondering why John Cena is retiring from WWE, we may have an answer. He spoke about the matter during an appearance on the Stephanie McMahon-hosted Stephanie's Places.

It sounds like Cena is aware of his diminishing in-ring and physical skills (via WrestleZone). Cena opened up about his limitations, which explains why he plans to hang it up at the end of 2025.

“I can't even do these lifts anymore because my body's so beat up,” Cena explained. “So, as soon as I got through that jagged pill of like, ‘Oh man, I’m never gonna overhead press 374 pounds ever again. But let’s work to see what the best I can for today is,' you know, it's a very similar course to WWE.

“My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not gonna run right, and our relationship isn't gonna run right. My partner’s not gonna run right, and our relationship isn’t gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it’s time to close this chapter,” he continued.

So, that is why Cena pitched a farewell tour. It would give fans one last chance to see him around the world. He is going to hang it up at the end of the calendar year, and his reasons seem justified.

Why is John Cena retiring from WWE?

The diminishing skills from Cena can be explained. Over the last decade or so, he slowly became a bigger Hollywood star. In turn, his WWE appearances became fewer and further between.

For a while, Cena would only return to do his obligatory one match per year. This kept his streak of consecutive years with at least one match alive.

At Money in the Bank in July 2024, Cena announced that he would be retiring after a final full-time run in 2025. The run began during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

He then competed in the annual Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, winning the latter. Cena then turned heel for the first time in decades, dethroning Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. With the WWE Championship win, he broke his tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in WWE history.

Now, Cena is in his 17th reign with a WWE world championship. He recently defeated R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.