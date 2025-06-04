The fact that WWE released the beloved R-Truth has not sat well with people — and the reason why may make fans even more mad.

According to a new Q&A from WrestleVotes (via Cultaholic Wrestling), it was a financial decision. While R-Truth was immensely popular with WWE fans before he was released, it wasn't enough to justify keeping him around.

“It's just a contract thing, it's a financial thing,” they reported. “Truth for no reason than he's been around for a very long time [and] was making a lot of money. That's the main reason he's no longer a part of this company.”

However, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman also discussed the situation (around the 14:50 mark). He alleges that R-Truth was given a lowball offer to stick around.

“I should put this out there because I had someone reach out to me. Reportedly, they did offer R-Truth a contract that was far less money than what he was making, and he decided to turn that down,” Coachman said. “That's what somebody told me that's in the know. Whether or not that's true, I'm not sure.”

Why would WWE release R-Truth?

Even with the financial reasons laid out, it is hard to believe WWE would release R-Truth. He is incredibly popular with the fans, and they chanted for him during the June 2, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Perhaps he felt undervalued by the contract offer they gave him. He could always retire or join another promotion where his services would be wanted.

R-Truth announced the news on Sunday, June 1, 2025, on X, formerly Twitter. He thanked the fans for their continued support throughout his career.

“I'm sorry to inform you all,” R-Truth's post began. “I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and [EVERY ONE] OF YOU who was along for the ride[.] Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you [praying hands emoji].”

His final match took place at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. R-Truth faced his “childhood hero” John Cena in a non-title match. While he did his best, he was unable to defeat the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.