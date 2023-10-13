When healthy, Kyrie Irving is an elite point guard with arguably the best ball-handling skills in the NBA. In fact, Irving is a NBA champion, an eight-time All-Star, and a three-time All-NBA player and is one of the best shooters in NBA history. However, he is also one of the most controversial players off the basketball court. Nevertheless, given Irving's star power in the NBA, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion lives a luxurious lifestyle.

With his popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kyrie Irving's $1.3 million car collection.

Irving's net worth in 2023 is $90 million. With extra money to spare, Irving decided to splurge on sports cars with four in his collection. In addition to this, the eight-time All-Star also has one luxurious SUV, which undoubtedly pleases Irving's wife Marlene Wilkerson, who Irving has two children with. Based on sources, Irving's car collection totals $1.3 million.

5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

For more photos, check out this review.

Not a sports car, however, it has its place in Irving's luxury garage. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon definitely comes in handy if the NBA champion is going on long road trips that involve offroad traveling. With its design, Irving should have no worries getting to places that will require going through rough terrain.

In addition to this, the Jeep Wrangler is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine. Furthermore, with a six-gear manual transmission, the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 110 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 MPH in just less than eight seconds. At $37,445, it sounds like a solid investment for Irving.

4. Audi R8

For more photos, go to the Audi website.

The Audi R8 is easily a premium sports car that combines performance and design. As a result, the $196,800 sports car is ultimately one of Irving's best possessions inside his garage.

Equipped with a 5.2L V10 engine, the R8 is capable of going as fast as 187 MPH. Moreover, it can quickly accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in just a little over 3.5 seconds.

With the R8, Irving should have no problems doing some city driving with style and comfort. Furthermore safety-wise, the R8 also includes features such as an antilock brake system, stability control airbags, and knee airbags which should provide more assurance to the NBA star.

3. Ferrari 458 Italia

For more photos, go to the Ferrari website.

Given that Irving is a top-caliber NBA All-Star, it isn't surprising that he has a Ferrari in his garage. Besides, the Ferrari is ultimately fit for a NBA champion like Irving.

Valued at $225,325, the Ferrari 458 Italia has a lot of the features that a typical Ferrari possesses. Powered by a 4.5L V8 engine, the Ferrari 458 Italia has 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque.

The luxury sports car also contains a seven-gear transmission. It can go from 0 to 60 MPH in just over 3 seconds. The Ferrari 458 Italia can also go as fast as 202 mph. As a result, the eight-time All-Star will have no problems when it comes to speed.

2. Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

For more photos, check out this review.

But while Ferraris are a great choice, another head-turner in Irving's garage is the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is easily the second-most expensive vehicle in Irving's car collection. It is priced at $399,500. It has a 6.5L V12 powertrain, which enables it to have 700 horsepower and 507 lb-ft of torque.

Given that it is a Lamborghini, performance is certainly not an issue. The sports car can reach a top speed of 217 mph. Furthermore, going from 0 to 60 mph, the Aventador LP 700-4 can easily get the job done in exactly 3 seconds.

With the features of the Aventador LP 700-4, it is easy to see why Irving added it to his garage.

1. Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster

For more photos, go to this review.

While one Lamborghini is enough for many, that isn't the case for an NBA superstar like Irving. The NBA champion has not only one but a pair of Lamborghinis, the second of which is a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. The Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster is easily the most expensive car in Irving's car collection, given that it retails at $460,422.

On top of a well-designed exterior and interior, the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster easily outperforms a handful of other sports cars.

Powered by a 6.5L V12 engine and a seven-speed transmission, the sports car can go as fast as 217 mph. With a top speed of 217 mph, the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster is tied with the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 for the fastest cars in Irving's vehicle collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kyrie Irving's $1.3 million car collection.