Lonzo Ball has an insane car collection. Ball is a well-known basketball star who currently plays for the Chicago Bulls. He was the second-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed the previous two seasons due to knee injuries, but he's now working his way back from the injuries as a backup point guard.

Given Ball's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Lonzo Ball's insane $642K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ball has a net worth of around $35 million. With a respectable NBA career that saw him rake in lucrative contracts, there's no doubt that Ball can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, the former second-overall draft pick opted to splurge on some high-end vehicles to suit his lifestyle.

3. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The cheapest car in Ball's collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team player pay around $87,000. The Challenger SRT Demon is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass the majority of the cars in the market.

As a top-tier muscle car, the Challenger SRT Demon possesses plenty of positive highlights. Aside from a look that instantly turns some heads, the Challenger SRT Demon is designed to give any driver a premium driving experience. In fact, this muscle car has some heated and ventilated front seats, which is suitable for long drives.

The Challenger SRT Demon derives its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 840 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger SRT Demon can go as fast as 201 mph. In just more than 9½ seconds, the Challenger SRT Demon has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. Mercedes-AMG G63

When it comes to top-tier SUVs, the Mercedes-AMG G63 deserves to be in the conversation. In fact, Ball has a Mercedes-AMG G63 parked in his garage. For this elite beast on the road, the Bulls star paid around $157,450. Given that it's one of the top SUVs in the market, it isn't surprising to see that the Mercedes-AMG G63 is also a notable favorite among big-time celebrities.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 was built for luxury, providing a handful of amenities for the utmost comfort. But aside from allowing any owner to ride comfortably, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is also versatile enough to pass through the most unforgiving conditions thanks to its off-roading capabilities. This should give Ball an ideal vehicle for long road trips in the outdoors.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 derives its power from a 4.0-liter bi-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the Mercedes-AMG G63 can attain a top speed of 130 mph. On the other hand, it can easily go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Dawn

The most expensive car in Ball's collection is a Rolls-Royce Dawn, which made the former UCLA standout pay around $398,000. The Dawn is an elite convertible, which should allow Ball to cruise around the city with style. In fact, its top-down feature paves the way for any owner to enjoy some much-needed fresh air. Additionally, the Dawn can be used to effortlessly drift.

In terms of features, the Dawn possesses a sharp exterior design, giving some sporty vibes. But more importantly, its lavish interior should allow some comfortable rides, unlike any other regular convertible. In fact, its interior is capped off by an endless list of luxurious amenities that should spoil any passenger and driver.

The Dawn operates on a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It takes just less than five seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, this top-of-the-line convertible can reach a top speed of 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission,

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lonzo Ball's insane $642K car collection.