Natalie Portman owns an incredible car collection. Portman is a popular actress, especially having starred in several blockbuster movies. Some of her notable projects include three Star Wars movies, Black Swan, V for Vendetta, Closer, some Thor movies, No Strings Attached, and May December.

Portman is also an Oscar Award-winning actress. Given Portman's big-screen success, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's a look at Natalie Portman's incredible $186K car collection, with photos.

Portman has starred in several major films. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award winner is highly paid to do so. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Portman has a net worth of around $90 million.

In addition to her acting career, Portman has also been the face of several brand campaigns like Dior. With plenty of cash to spare, Portman has decided to invest in a few cars to fill up her garage. As per sources, Portman's car collection is composed of mostly sedans and a luxury SUV.

4. Honda Civic

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Portman's collection is a Honda Civic, which is valued in the market at around $20,995. A sleek sedan with a sporty look, the Honda Civic is a practical choice for Portman to run her errands.

From grocery shopping to driving her kids to school, it's a handy sedan with a low profile that allows the No Strings Attached actress to roam around the city without getting the attention of a paparazzi.

The Honda Civic derives its power from a 3.0-liter Inline-4 engine. It produces 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, this respectable sedan can go as fast as 132 mph. And in just a little over nine seconds, it has no problems in accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

3. Toyota Prius

For more photos, click here

Aside from the Honda Civic, Portman also enjoys her Toyota Prius. For purchasing the Toyota Prius, Portman shelled out $25,550 from her pockets.

Considered to be Toyota's premium sedan, the Toyota Prius is certainly an ideal vehicle for Portman, who's probably looking for a relaxing drives around the city. Thanks to a roomy interior, an infotainment system, and sufficient cargo space, it's easy to see why the Black Swan star loves taking it for a spin once in a while.

The Toyota Prius gets its power from a 1.8-liter electric Inline-4 engine. It produces 121 horsepower and 101 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, with a single continuous variable transmission, this top-tier sedan can reach a maximum speed of 75 mph. On the other hand, when it comes to acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 10½ seconds.

2. Lexus RX

For more photos, click here

While Portman is a huge fan of top-of-the-line sedans, the Oscar Award-winning actress does have one SUV parked in her garage in the form of the Lexus RX. For the Lexus RX, Portman probably took out around $45,895 from her lucrative earnings as an actress.

The Lexus RX features a sleek design for an SUV while also boasting of fuel efficiency. Moreover, designed like a top-of-the-line SUV, it also offers a respectable amount of space for its interior.

The Lexus RX sources its power from a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 295 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the Lexus RX is capable of easily accelerating from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 7½ seconds. On the other hand, this elite SUV can also reach a top speed of 124 mph with the help of its eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400 Hybrid

For more photos, click here

Retailed in the market for $93,255, the most expensive car in Portman's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400 Hybrid.

Unusually big for a sedan, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400 Hybrid should provide plenty of space in terms of interior, easily allowing its passengers for some comfortable rides around the city. However, its main attraction is its hybrid feature and other technologically advanced amenities.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400 Hybrid is equipped with a 3.5-liter electric V6 engine. It produces 295 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque.

Thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission, this hybrid sedan can go full speed at 186 mph, making it the fastest car in Portman's collection. And in just a little over four seconds, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400 Hybrid can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Natalie Portman's incredible $186K car collection.