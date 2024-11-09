Ryan Garcia has an incredible car collection. Garcia is one of the most polarizing boxers today, especially after the World Boxing Council banned Garcia for racially charged posts he made online. However, he certainly shows up in the ring, especially after having won the WBC lightweight champion back in 2021.

Given Garcia's accomplishments in the ring, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a boxer like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Ryan Garcia's incredible $709K car collection, with photos.

There's no question that Garcia is an accomplished boxer. As a result, he has also made a great living out of his boxing career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garcia has a net worth of around $50 million. With plenty of cash to spare, the former boxing champion decided to acquire some of his dream cars, based on sources.

4. Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

The cheapest car in Garcia's car collection is a Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, which is valued at around $84,050. While Porsches are easily some of the most expensive cars in regular people's garages, for Garcia, it's surprisingly the cheapest.

Staying true to the brand, the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS is a sporty car that boasts of elite performance that remains unmatched by a majority of its counterparts in the market.

The Porsche 718 Boxster GTS gets its power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine. This allows it to produce 365 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in terms of speed, it has no problems reaching a maximum speed of 180 mph thanks to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, it requires less than 4½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Audi RS7 Sportback

It seems that the former WBC lightweight champion is a fan of luxury super cars. As a result, it isn't surprising that he also owns a luxury sedan in the form of the Audi RS7 Sportback. For this masterpiece on wheels, Garcia took out around $132,900 from his pockets.

This luxury sedan should treat any Hollywood A-lister with its lavish interior, highlighted by advanced technology that features a great audio system, a modern driver display, and some essential safety features.

The Audi RS7 Sportback derives its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3½ seconds. Moreover, it's well capable of going as fast as 190 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Lamborghini Urus

While Garcia is a fan of super cars and luxury sedans, the former boxing champion just couldn't ignore a top-of-the-line SUV like the Lamborghini Urus. For this work of art, Garcia shelled out about $229,495.

There's no question that the Urus is one of the most-coveted premium SUVs in the market. Not only does it have a sleek and compact design that comes with the versatility of a SUV, but the Urus is capable of keeping in step with some of the top sports cars in the market.

The Urus produces 657 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque as it's being run by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain. When it comes to speed, this top-tier SUV can reach a top speed of 190 mph. When it comes to acceleration, the Urus only requires less than three seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Ferrari 488 GTB

Sold in the market for as much as $262,647, the most expensive car in Garcia's car collection is a Ferrari 488 GTB. Given that nearly everyone dreams of owning a Ferrari, it's safe to say that Garcia is one of them.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is easily one of the best super cars made by the brand, making it one of the most coveted in the market. Like a true Ferrari, the Ferrari 488 GTB finds a way to marry both style and performance, allowing it to outshine a majority of its counterparts on the streets.

The Ferrari 488 GTB sources its power from a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 660 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is also built for speed with its ability to drive up to 201 mph with the help of its seven-speed DCT transmission. On the other hand, it can also accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease in just a hair below three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ryan Garcia's incredible $709K car collection.