Sergio Aguero has an insane car collection. Aguero is one of the most decorated soccer players in the world. The former Argentina national team mainstay helped his country secure the FIFA World Cup silver back in 2014. Furthermore, he has also made an impact in Premier League play and is one of the greatest players in Manchester City's history.

Given Aguero's accomplishments in football, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a soccer star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Sergio Aguero's insane $1.5 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aguero has a net worth of around $80 million. With a lucrative and successful career in football, it isn't surprising to see Aguero splurge on some of the most coveted cars in the world, as per sources.

5. Lumma CLR SV Range Rover

The cheapest car in Aguero's collection is a Lumma CLR SV Range Rover, which cost the former Manchester City star around $69,500. The Range Rover is a versatile SUV that should come in handy for long road trips, making it a great vehicle for off-roading purposes.

Furthermore, with some added Lumma customizations, the Range Rover ultimately demands some attention wherever Aguero goes.

The Range Rover derives its power from a 3.0-liter turbo Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can attain a maximum speed of 130 mph. On the other hand, the Range Rover has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from a standstill position to 60 mph.

4. Nissan GT-R

Next up on this list is a sweet sports car in the form of the Nissan GT-R. For this beast, the FIFA World Cup silver medalist shelled out around $113,690. As a certified race car, the GT-R is built to take over the competition. Furthermore, it not only impresses with its out-of-this-world speed, but the GT-R was also well-designed for any driver to ride with style.

The GT-R sources its power from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a six-speed manual transmission, the GT-R can go full speed at 205 mph. When it comes to acceleration, the GT-R can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than three seconds.

3. Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

Nearly everyone dreams of owning a Ferrari, and Aguero is no different. In fact, the two-time Manchester City Player of the Year also has the keys to a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. For this masterpiece on wheels, Aguero took out $300,000 from his pockets. The GTC4 Lusso seems to be one of the favorite cars to use for Aguero, as he's often spotted taking it out for a spin around the city.

The GTC4 Lusso gets its power from a 6.3-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 680 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque. The GTC4 Lusso can go as fast as 208 mph, and it has a six-speed automatic engine. It also has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just less than 3½ seconds.

2. Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

Speaking of super cars, the Premier League Hall of Famer also couldn't resist not getting a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, which is one of the most coveted cars in the world. The Aventador LP700-4 was well-designed not only to stand out on the streets, but its aerodynamic features pave the way for it to become one of the fastest cars in the world.

It's easily a stylish car that doesn't compromise on performance. For buying the Aventador LP700-4, Aguero paid around $399,895.

The Aventador LP700-4 gets its power from a 6.5-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 700 horsepower and 508 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the Aventador LP700-4 can accelerate from standstill position to 60 mph in just less than three seconds.

Furthermore, it's capable of speeding up to 217 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Aguero's garage.

1. Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Aside from the Ferrari GTV4 Lusso, the former soccer star has a second Ferrari. Sold in the market for $625,000, the most expensive car in Aguero's collection is a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The SF90 Stradale is also the main attraction of Aguero's garage. It boasts a sporty look while performing like a true Ferrari that's capable of outlasting its counterparts in the market.

The SF90 Stradale is built with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 plugin hybrid engine. This allows it to produce 986 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. In just 2½ seconds, the SF90 Stradale can go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, the SF90 Stradale can go full speed at 211 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sergio Aguero's insane $1.5 million car collection.