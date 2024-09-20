Shohei Ohtani currently stars for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese baseball star is one of the brightest stars of baseball, having earned several accolades, including two AL MVPs, four All-Star appearances, and six All-MLB Team selections.

Ohtani also represents Japan internationally, earning the World Baseball Classic MVP in 2023, leading his nation to a gold-medal finish. Given Ohtani's accomplishments in the sport, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Shohei Ohtani's incredible $415K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ohtani has a net worth of around $50 million. With plenty of cash in his hands, it isn't surprising to see the Los Angeles Dodgers star splurge on his garage, which is dominated by elite supercars as per sources.

3. Tesla Model X

The cheapest car in Ohtani's car collection is a Tesla Model X. Although it's the least priciest car under his name, it's safe to say that the Tesla Model X is still one of Ohtani's prized possession in terms of his garage.

Considered to be an icon of luxury by many, this electric car cost the two-time AL MVP around $100,000. In fact, when it comes to electric cars, there's no doubt that the Tesla Model X is one of the best, which is fitting for the Japanese baseball star. Furthermore, this luxury electric vehicle should also help Ohtani reduce his carbon footprint.

In terms of features, the Tesla Model X certainly keeps up with the branding that it's the car of today and the future. This top-of-the-line electric car is easy to maneuver while not disappointing in terms of performance.

Moreover, its interior is highlighted by advanced features filled with a full list of amenities. As an added bonus, the Tesla Model X even features unique falcon-wing doors.

The Tesla Model X relies on a single electric motor. This allows it to produce 670 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque. In just around 2½ seconds, the Tesla Model X can go from 0 to 60 mph thanks to its one-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it's capable of going as fast as 155 mph.

2. Porsche 911 Carrera S

Retailed in the market for as much as $125,000, the second-most-expensive car in Ohtani's car collection is a Porsche 911 Carrera S. The Porsche 911 Carrera S is the first of two Porsche supercars in the garage of the four-time MLB All-Star.

Given that the Porsche 911 Carrera S easily stands out thanks to its iconic sporty look and elite performance, the Los Angeles Dodgers star does love to take it out for a spin every once in a while.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S operates on a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder powertrain. This allows it to produce 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.

It only just needs around 3½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, the Porsche 911 Carrera S is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission, and it can go as fast as 193 mph, making it the fastest car in Ohtani's collection.

1. Porsche Taycan S

Sold in the market for $190,000, the most-expensive car in Ohtani's car collection is a Porsche Taycan S. While it's the priciest car in the garage of the former World Baseball Classic MVP, the Porsche Taycan S is surely worth all the money. In fact, it's one of the latest luxurious supercars that's available in the market today, which should get any car enthusiast's attention.

As one of the top supercars in the market, the Porsche Taycan S doesn't fall short in terms of style as it boasts a sporty look with the performance to match. Furthermore, there's no doubt that that the Porsche Taycan S is another Porsche that's built to overtake the competition.

In addition to this, its lavish interior makes anyone want to drive this top-tier supercar given its long list of amenities that offer comfort, easy maneuvering, and safety features. But more importantly, this gives Ohtani another electric option to help him become more environmentally friendly.

The Porsche Taycan S operates on electric motors. This allows it to produce 616 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the Porsche Taycan S also relies on a one-speed automatic transmission, paving the way for this EV supercar to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds. It also has a top speed of 161 mph, according to Porsche's main website.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Shohei Ohtani's incredible $415K car collection.