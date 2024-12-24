Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has a surprising car collection. McLaughlin-Levrone is a well-seasoned hurdler and sprinter. She competes internationally for the United States of America.

As early as a teenager, McLaughlin-Levrone was already making history, as she became the youngest track-and-field athlete to compete at the Summer Games at only 17 years old. In addition to this, prior to qualifying for the games, McLaughlin was already breaking records during her youth team stints.

In total, McLaughlin-Levrone is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning two at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and another pair in the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics. Furthermore, McLaughlin-Levrone is also a world champion, winning twice at the 4×400-meter relay and once at the 400-meter hurdles.

Apart from setting the gold standard, McLaughlin-Levrone also holds several world records. In fact, just recently at the 2024 Paris Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own record in the 400-meter hurdles with an astonishing 50.37 seconds.

Given McLaughlin-Levrone's accomplishments as a track-and-field athlete in the international stage, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a multiple-time Olympic gold medalist like her drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's surprising $123K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McLaughlin-Levrone's net worth is around $2 million. The Olympic gold medalist carved out a successful international career. As a result, this has paved the way for her to get signed by notable brands such as Gatorade and Tag Heuer on lucrative endorsement deals.

Thanks to lucrative deals with various brands, it isn't surprising to see McLaughlin-Levrone being able afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. But unlike her fellow world-class athletic peers, McLaughlin-Levrone prefers to keep her car collection small. The decorated hurdler owns a pair of luxury vehicles, which are worth taking a gander at.

2. Mercedes C-Class

The cheapest car in McLaughlin-Levrone's car collection is the Mercedes C-Class. For this luxury sedan, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shelled out around $44,990.

Although it's the least priciest car in her garage, there's no doubt that the Mercedes C-Class is one of the best sedans in the market. Staying true to the brand, the Mercedes C-Class finds a way to marry both style and performance. In fact, it's easily an icon of class and luxury.

Aside from a sporty look that catches anyone's attention on the streets, this top-of-the-line sedan also possesses a handful of interior amenities, including premium leather seats, a massive screen, and plenty of other advanced tech.

This should provide McLaughlin-Levrone with some comfortable rides, especially coming after a tough training session or competition. Furthermore, cruising around the city should get a lot better with the Mercedes C-Class.

The Mercedes C-Class gets its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 192 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, the Mercedes C-Class has no problems when it comes it to speed. Moreover, this premium sedan can also go as fast as 135 mph with the assistance of a nine-speed transmission.

1. Audi RS4 Avant

Given that McLaughlin-Levrone is a world-class athlete, it isn't surprising that her garage is filled with a pair of world-class cars. As a result, it isn't surprising that the world record holder also made space for one in the form of the Audi RS4 Avant.

For this top-tier automobile, it cost McLaughlin-Levrone as much as $77,900. While it's the most expensive car in her collection, the RS4 Avant is certainly worth every penny.

In terms of features, the RS4 Avant also possesses a sporty exterior design. In addition to this, any owner would be spoiled by the endless list of luxurious amenities that the RS4 Avant offers. From premium car seats to some modern technology integrated into the car, it's easy to see why McLaughlin-Levrone just had to pick one up for herself.

The RS4 Avant gets its power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The RS4 Avant has an eight-speed automatic transmission. This super car also can go as fast as 174 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, as it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's incredible $123K car collection.