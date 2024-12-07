Tito Ortiz has an amazing car collection. Ortiz is a former UFC wrestler, who was inducted in the 2012 UFC Hall of Fame. He is a onetime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He accumulated a respectable 21-12 win-loss card in his fighting career.

After a solid UFC career, Ortiz continued to be in the public eye after he was elected as the Huntington Beach mayor in 2020. But then Ortiz submitted his resignation just six months later.

Given Ortiz's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Tito Ortiz's amazing $434K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ortiz has a net worth of around $20 million. The MMA artist turned politician earned most of his wealth from a lucrative professional fighting career. As a result, Ortiz can easily afford to live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion filled his garage with some of the most coveted luxury cars in the market.

3. Cadillac Escalade ESV

The cheapest car in Ortiz's collection is a Cadillac Escalade ESV, which made the UFC Hall of Famer shell out around $56,380. Although it's the cheapest car in Ortiz's garage, the Escalade ESV isn't cheap by any means. In fact, the Escalade ESV is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior.

In terms of features, the Escalade ESV doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. Additionally, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much-needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings.

Built with a 6.0-liter V8 engine, the Escalade ESV produces 345 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade ESV only requires a little more than 7½ seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 108 mph, and it has a four-speed automatic transmission.

2. Porsche Panamera

There's no question that not a lot of super cars in the market can match the Porsche Panamera. For this beautiful vehicle, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion shelled out $78,100. The Panamera is designed to stand out wherever it goes. As a result, it's considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market.

As a super car, the Panamera doesn't only impress with its sporty exterior. Moreover, this elite super car has all the tools to take over the competition. Aside from being one of the fastest cars in the market, this top-of-the-line sports car also provides an unmatched driving experience like no other. Because of its qualities, it's easy to see why Ortiz just had to get one for himself.

The Panamera derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Panamera can go full speed at 179 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Retailing in the market for $300,000, the most expensive car in Ortiz's collection is a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The Phantom is an icon of luxury. This lavish sedan provides a well-designed exterior and interior, oozing class and elegance. On top of a well-designed interior and exterior, the Phantom is also built to keep in step with the competition in terms of performance.

There's no doubt that the Phantom is the main attraction in Ortiz's garage. In fact, the former UFC wrestler could be spotted on several occasions making headlines while taking it for a spin around the city. This luxury sedan not only gives an aura of elegance, but the Phantom also treats any of its owners like true royalty.

The Phantom produces 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.7-liter V12 engine. Furthermore, the Phantom can also drive up to 149 mph, and it has a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a tad less than 5½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tito Ortiz's amazing $434K car collection.