Tony Parker is easily one of the best players to ever play for the San Antonio Spurs. During his playing years, he played an instrumental role in leading the Spurs to four NBA championships with the 2007 run earning him the Finals MVP. In addition to championships, Parker is also a six time All-Star and a four-time All-NBA Team player.

Given Parker's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tony Parker's incredible $3.16 million car collection, with photos.

Given that Parker was one of the important pieces for the Spurs' dynasty, it isn't surprising that he was highly paid for doing so. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parker has a net worth of around $85 million. No wonder Parker can afford a $19.5 million mansion.

Although now retired, Parker continues to make an impact in the sport of basketball as the owner of ASVEL Basket in the LNB Pro A. With plenty of extra money to spare, it isn't surprising that he decided to splurge on a few cars to fill up his garage. According to sources, Parker owns a bevy of cars including a handful of sports cars in his car collection.

7. DMC DeLorean

The DMC DeLorean isn't exactly one of the flashiest cars. However, it did make its mark on mainstream media when it appeared in the Back to the Future movie trilogy. The DMC DeLorean is the cheapest car in Parker's car collection at $65,000. Powered by a 2.85-liter V6 engine, it produces 130 horsepower and 153 pound-feet of torque. It can also reach a top speed of 105 mph.

6. Bentley Continental GTC Convertible

Next up in Tony Parker's car collection is the Bentley Continental GTC Convertible, which is sold in the market for $201,500. A convertible that oozes of luxury, it's clear to see why the four-time NBA champion had to get one for himself.

Thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds. This luxury masterpiece can also go as fast as 203 mph.

5. Ferrari F430 Spider

Considered to be one of most coveted sports cars in the market, the $218,310 Ferrari F430 Spider is a premium sports car fit for a Basketball Hall of Famer like the Spurs legend himself.

Staying true to the brand, the Ferrari F430 Spider can reach a maximum speed of 193 mph. It can also go from standstill to 60 mph in just under four seconds. In addition, the Ferrari F430 Spider produces 483 horsepower thanks to its 4.3-liter V8 powertrain.

4. Ferrari 599 GTB

Not only does Parker have one Ferrari, but he actually has two in his car collection, the other one being a $320,580 Ferrari 599 GTB. While the Ferrari F430 Spider is already a car that stands out in the streets, the Ferrari 599 GTB takes it to a whole nother level.

In fact, the Ferrari 599 GTB has what it takes to take care of business on the road. Designed with a 6.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 611 horsepower and 448 pound-feet of torque. It can reach a top speed of 208 mph.

3. Lamborghini Murcielago LP640-4

While Parker already has two Ferraris, the former San Antonio Spurs legend also makes fellow car enthusiasts salivate with his Lamborghini Murcielago LP640-4. Sold in the market for $354,000, it's surely one of most coveted vehicles in Parker's car collection.

Like a true Lamborghini, it has all the power to stand out anywhere, any place, at any time. Powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it produces 631 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. It also can reach a maximum speed of 211 mph.

2. Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

Aside from the Lamborghini Murcielago LP640-4, Parker also owns a $500,000 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV. The Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV is easily a superior sports car compared to its counterparts in the market.

Aside from its sporty look, it's capable of dominating the streets in a similar way Parker would take over games for the Spurs back in the day. Thanks to a five-speed manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 185 mph. It also produces 449 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque thanks to its 5.2-liter V12 engine.

1. Porsche 918 Spyder

The most expensive car in Parker's car collection is the Porsche 918 Spyder, which retails in the market for $1.5 million. Equipped with a 4.6-liter V8 engine with two electric motors, it produces 887 horsepower. It can also run as fast as 214 mph. Given the features of the car, it's clear to see why Parker had to buy one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tony Parker's incredible $3.16 million car collection.