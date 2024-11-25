Zoe Saldana is a well-respected actress, having starred in some of the most successful films such as Avatar, Star Trek, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Given Saldana's success in films, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Zoe Saldana's insane $493K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Saldana has a net worth of around $60 million. With a successful career in acting, it isn't surprising that the Avatar actress decided to pick up some luxurious cars for her use, as per sources.

5. Audi Q7

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Saldana's collection is an Audi Q7. It's the first Audi on this list. For the Q7, the Star Trek actress shelled out around $72,195. The Q7 is the perfect SUV for her daily drives. From grocery runs or driving to a shoot, the Q7 offers ample space for cargo and legroom. Moreover, its lavish interior easily provides the utmost comfort.

The Q7 is built with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, the Audi Q7 can peak at 155 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. It only requires exactly five seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

4. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is a top-of-the-line SUV in the form of the Cadillac Escalade. For this luxury SUV, the Guardians of the Galaxy star paid around $75,195.

The Escalade is a staple among Hollywood celebrities due to its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. Saldana is an award-winning actress who starred in Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time. As a result, the Escalade easily fits her status.

The Escalade is built with a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Escalade can go as fast as 154 mph. Moreover, it only requires a little more than 6½ seconds for this elite SUV to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

3. Audi A8

For more photos, click here

The second Audi in Saldana's car collection is the Audi A8. For this luxury sedan, the Emilia Perez actress coughed up around $100,000. The A8 effortlessly oozes with class and elegance capable of treating any owner like royalty. Furthermore, it's advanced features put more premium on safety for both the passenger and driver.

The A8 derives its power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the A8 can go as fast as 128 mph. On the other hand, the A8 can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a little over five seconds.

2. Mercedes G550

For more photos, click here

The second luxury SUV on this list is Saldana's Mercedes-Benz G550, which is priced around $140,950. The G550 should come in handy for Saldana whenever she wants to go on long outdoor trips. This top-of-the-line SUV not only offers comfort, but it's also built for the outdoors. The G550 is capable of passing through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading abilities.

The G550 is a versatile SUV that gets its power from a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine, producing 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the G550 can speed up to 149 mph. It only requires less than 5½ seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Audi R8

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for around $194,400, the most expensive car in Saldana's collection is an Audi R8. It's also the third Audi in her garage. But unlike the previous two, the R8 is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the hottest cars in the world today.

The R8 produces 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.2-liter V10 powertrain. In just a little over three seconds, the R8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, in terms of speed, the R8 relies on a seven-speed automatic transmission to peak at 201 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zoe Saldana's insane $493K car collection.