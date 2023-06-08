Comedian Chelsea Handler recently made a candid revelation about the surprising turn of events that led to her breakup with ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert. During an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Radio, Handler disclosed that she had a threesome with Harbert and her masseuse, which ultimately led her to realize her true desires, according to Page Six.

Handler confessed that she found herself greatly attracted to the masseuse, describing the encounters with her as a turn-on. Although Handler clarified that she had previously slept with women but had not dated one, it was the connection she felt with the unidentified masseuse that made her question her relationship with Harbert.

The comedian revealed that she engaged in multiple encounters with the masseuse without her then-boyfriend's knowledge. It was this realization that prompted Handler to acknowledge that it was time to end her relationship with Harbert.

Notably, Handler had been dating Harbert since 2006 when her show, “The Chelsea Handler Show,” premiered on E! Network. They quickly moved in together, but in 2012, Handler shared in an interview with Marie Claire that their breakup was due to Harbert's inability to separate business from their personal lives.

Handler admitted that she never explicitly told Harbert about her involvement with the masseuse, jokingly expressing hope that he might hear about it now. She mentioned that Harbert was currently in Portugal with his wife, where they were building a house.

While reflecting on her experiences, Handler expressed her openness to the idea of threesomes in relationships. She mentioned that if she were in a committed partnership, she would consider gifting her partner a three-way experience, finding it enjoyable and exciting.

Handler's candid admission about the threesome that played a pivotal role in the end of her relationship with Harbert has sparked interest and raised eyebrows among her fans and followers. Her honesty sheds light on her personal journey and perspective on relationships, showcasing her fearless approach to discussing taboo subjects.