Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer. The English winger is set to end his time at Stamford Bridge due to the lack of clarity over his role under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Hudson-Odoi was once considered a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard after his breakthrough year at Chelsea in 2018. However, injuries and inconsistencies hampered his growth as a footballer. A poor recent loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen has only pushed him down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Despite winning the Champions League and the Europa League with the Blues, Hudson-Odoi has only scored 16 goals and provided 22 assists in 126 appearances. The good thing is that he is still only 22 and has time to turn his career around. However, according to the Athletic, the potential resurgence will not be at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi will be a part of a huge exodus at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have already seven players leave the club this summer, including N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount. The 22-year-old has one year left on his deal with the Premier League giants. Alongside AC Milan, he has also been linked with moves to Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

A move to AC Milan will see Hudson-Odoi reunite with former Chelsea players Olivier Giroud and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Italian giants recently signed Loftus-Cheek in this window and are optimistic about landing another player from Stamford Bridge. Apart from Hudson-Odoi, AC Milan are also linked with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic. The American winger reportedly turned down an offer from Lyon to force a transfer to the former Serie A champions.