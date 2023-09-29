Chelsea‘s defensive lineup has taken another hit as vice-captain Ben Chilwell is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following his injury in the recent Carabao Cup victory over Brighton, reported by GOAL. The 26-year-old left-back was forced to leave the field with a hamstring issue, marking his third such injury since the start of the 2022-23 season. This recurrence of muscular problems has raised concerns among Chelsea staff, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with a defensive headache.

Chilwell's absence will be keenly felt by the Blues, particularly during a crucial phase of the season. He is expected to undergo scans on Friday, but early indications suggest he could be out of action for at least four weeks, ruling him out through the upcoming international break. Consequently, he is unlikely to feature in England's upcoming fixtures, including a friendly against Australia and a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Italy.

With nine key players currently sidelined due to injuries, Pochettino faces a challenging task in reshuffling his lineup and finding suitable replacements. Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen are the leading candidates to step in for Chilwell, but the manager will need to carefully manage his defensive resources, especially with crucial Premier League encounters against Fulham and Burnley on the horizon.

Ben Chilwell's absence not only impacts Chelsea's defensive stability but also adds pressure on the remaining squad members to step up and fill the void. As the Blues navigate through a demanding schedule, including domestic league fixtures and Champions League commitments, Pochettino will be relying on his squad's depth and resilience to maintain their competitive edge despite the ongoing injury setbacks. Chelsea fans will be hoping for a swift recovery for Chilwell as they look forward to his return to action in the near future.