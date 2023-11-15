Explore Chelsea's transfer ambitions in January as they eye Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney for their striking force.

Chelsea's sights are firmly set on bolstering their striking force, with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney on their radar. Despite interest in the Napoli hitman and Brentford's sharpshooter, Football London reveals that a mid-season swoop for Osimhen appears improbable due to the mammoth fee involved. At the same time, Toney emerges as a more cost-effective alternative.

The Blues, prioritizing a prolific forward, are eyeing options for the January transfer window. While Osimhen and Toney linger on their list, a final decision on signing a new striker remains pending, revealing the club's deliberative approach. Meanwhile, the return of Christopher Nkunku from injury sparks hope for bolstering Chelsea's attacking prowess.

Amidst the transfer speculations, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez seems poised to secure his position as Chelsea's primary shot-stopper despite ongoing monitoring of other potential keepers. However, the departure of Trevoh Chalobah looms large, hinting at an imminent exit during the upcoming window due to injury sidelining his season.

Further on the radar is Ian Maatsen, considering his future amidst talks of contract negotiations. His sporadic role in the squad, functioning more as a utility player, raises uncertainties about his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Moreover, potentially signing a new center-forward might prompt Armando Broja to assess his options, wary of slipping in the pecking order.

While Mauricio Pochettino's influence in transfer dealings is expected to grow, the bulk of Chelsea's business will rest in the hands of the recruitment team. The manager's input, though valued, doesn't dictate the entirety of the club's transfer strategy, signaling a collaborative approach towards shaping the squad's future.