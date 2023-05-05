My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Chelsea‘s nightmare 2022-23 campaign hasn’t been aided much by the return of former head coach Frank Lampard, who was brought in to replace Graham Potter. The Blues have gone on to lose each of their first six games in all competitions with Lampard in charge, and their continued struggles have only raised more questions for what the future looks like at Chelsea.

One of the biggest questions revolves around what the team will do with Lampard, who was strangely brought back just over two years after he was fired by Chelsea during his stint as their head coach. Now coaching the team in the interim, Lampard doesn’t have any idea what the Blues will do at his position, saying that it is a decision that isn’t in his control.

Frank Lampard on new coach process updates: “No, I've been told nothing”. 🔵 #CFC “I'm here in this period. Other than that, it's on the owners to take the other decisions”. pic.twitter.com/UmbxfhbzFR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2023

Given that he is only holding down the fort in the interim, and how he was fired just over two years ago for his own struggles leading Chelsea, it seems as if Lampard doesn’t have much of a future with the club beyond the end of the season. But nobody has really offered a concrete update here, and if Chelsea would bring him back in the first place, they could opt to give him his second chance at running the team.

Lampard is going to have to prove he has what it takes to turn things around for Chelsea after their awful campaign, and so far, he has done nothing of the sort. The Blues are going to have an interesting coaching decision to make over the summer, and whether or not Lampard will be sticking around is certainly a big storyline to keep an eye on.