My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Frank Lampard‘s return to Chelsea as their manager for the remainder of the season was certainly a shock, but fans were interested to see how they would perform with a new voice leading the locker room. Unfortunately, it was more of the same, as Chelsea looked poor as usual in a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton on Saturday morning.

Despite controlling the flow of the game thanks to a 62-38 possession margin, Chelsea was unable to do much with the opportunities they found themselves with. They outshot the Wolves by a 13-9 margin, but only one of their shots were on target, while four of the Wolves were. Lampard knew this wasn’t the result fans were looking for, and provided an honest take after another disappointing game.

Frank Lampard: “There has been a lot of change and that's not an excuse but things need to improve and I think that performance summed it up”. 🔵 #CFC “I have to get an understanding of it. You have to get used to winning and make it a habit” told BBC via @AbsoluteChelsea. pic.twitter.com/V8LJ3S8qVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2023

Chelsea may only be 11th in the table right now, but they have the talent at their disposal to be beating teams like Wolverhampton here. The fact that they couldn’t muster a single goal, even considering that they have a new manager in Lampard now, is extremely concerning, and it doesn’t look like the Blues are very close to turning things around.

Regardless of what happens over the remainder of the season, Chelsea is clearly going to have a lot of work to do to shore up their squad on the upcoming transfer market, and find a new full-time manager, assuming they don’t make Lampard the guy, which seems unlikely. Changes will be made over the summer, but for now, Chelsea is likely going to crawl through the remainder of the campaign and hope that things don’t get any worse for them.