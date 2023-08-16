Hakim Ziyech's nightmare Chelsea tenure could finally be over in the next few days. In 2023, Morroco International has tried to leave the club twice, but both times the deals collapsed at the last minute. However, the third time could be lucky for the former Ajax man as he is set to depart to Galatasaray.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ziyech has agreed to join Galatasaray from Chelsea this summer. The Turkish giants have agreed an undisclosed fee with the Blues. They have also booked the medical tests for the left-footed winger as it was the next step in the agreement with Chelsea.

Ziyech came to Chelsea as one of the most promising players in European football. However, he never got sustainable game time under Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, and Graham Potter. After Mauricio Pochettino's appointment, the Argentine had reportedly told Ziyech that he wasn't part of his plans.

Ziyech has had a pretty tough last six months in his professional career. After guiding his country to their first-ever World Cup semi-final in Qatar, the Morroco International was set to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window. Firstly, Ziyech was linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG). However, the move collapsed due to an administrative error. It is reported that his team didn't meet the deadline to submit the paperwork.

After that, he had a chance to join Al Nassr in the summer window, which could allow him to team up with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr was reported to have agreed on a fee of £8-10m for the Chelsea winger. However, “red flags” appeared during the medical test. Although Ziyech disagreed with the results, the move collapsed.