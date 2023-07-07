English midfielder Mason Mount officially signed for Manchester United on a £60m move from Chelsea. The England International will be wearing the iconic No. 7 shirt. Several Manchester United legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Sir Bobby Charlton, have worn this shirt number.

However, the massive storyline is not about Mount’s new kit number. The main story is about the developments in Chelsea that led to this move. According to the reports from the Athletic, the former Derby County man rejected a £200k-a-week offer from Chelsea to stay at the club. Mount believes he was no longer in the Blues’ plans and was considering moving elsewhere.

It has been alarming for Chelsea’s hierarchy considering Mount’s history with the club. The English midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of six and has developed into an outstanding player for the club, leading them to the 2021 Champions League title.

Reasons behind Mason Mount's contract rejection at Chelsea

Since the change in ownership in 2022, Chelsea’s utmost priority has been to keep Mount. The club and the midfielder’s representatives were confident of an agreement until January this year. However, the Blues withdrew the latest contract offer and told Mount he could leave if he didn’t sign a contract.

Chelsea believed Mount’s inconsistent performances in 2022/23 didn’t warrant him signing a mega-contract with the club. In February, the two-time Champions League winners offered the former Derby County man a contract of £200,000 weekly wage and a release clause of £70m. However, that contract would only extend his tenure at Chelsea for another year. Hence, Mount grew frustrated and told his representatives that he wouldn’t be staying with the Blues beyond this summer.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” Mount said on United's website.