Injuries have been a major concern for Chelsea this season, and the latest casualty is young midfielder Romeo Lavia. The Argentine manager, Mauricio Pochettino, expressed his disappointment over the situation, describing it as “a sad situation” as they await confirmation on the extent of Lavia's injury.

Lavia, who arrived at Chelsea from Southampton for a hefty £58m, has yet to make his debut for the club. Unfortunately, his eagerly anticipated debut has been pushed further into the future due to an ankle injury sustained in training last week. While Chelsea fears that Lavia could be sidelined for at least six weeks, they are eagerly awaiting the results of further medical assessments scheduled for next week.

Pochettino shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, “We are really disappointed because he was training really well last week in the international break. He twisted his ankle, and now we are waiting for Monday for the assessment from the doctor.”

The setback is disheartening not only for Lavia but also for the team. He was on the brink of making a return to the squad and contributing to Chelsea's campaign. However, Pochettino emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the injury, saying, “It’s a sad situation because he was nearly fit to be involved again with the team. Now we need to wait for the assessment and hope it’s not a big issue for him and the team, but he cannot help the team at the moment.”

While the news regarding Lavia is somber, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Striker Armando Broja and defender Benoit Badiashile are back in full training after recovering from long-term knee and hamstring injuries. However, they won't be available for Sunday's clash against Bournemouth.