Chelsea‘s summer signing, Romeo Lavia, who was acquired for a hefty £58 million ($73 million) from Southampton, is facing an unfortunate setback as he continues to be sidelined due to an ankle injury, reported by GOAL. The highly-rated Belgian midfielder's eagerly anticipated debut for the Blues is being repeatedly delayed by this unfortunate injury.

Lavia, aged 19, arrived at Stamford Bridge as one of Chelsea's exciting new prospects. However, he has yet to make an appearance for his new club due to an ongoing battle with an ankle problem. Recent reports from the Daily Mail suggest that scans have revealed ligament damage in the teenager's ankle, and he may be facing an additional six weeks on the sidelines.

If these early assessments regarding his fitness prove to be accurate, Lavia might not return to action until the end of October. This extended absence could see him miss out on Mauricio Pochettino's plans and postpone his long-awaited Chelsea debut until after the upcoming international break.

Chelsea currently has a packed schedule with five games lined up before the next domestic action hiatus, including fixtures against Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Fulham, and Burnley in the Premier League, as well as a third-round Carabao Cup match against Brighton. The team will resume action after the international break with a match against Arsenal on October 21, followed by a clash with west London neighbors Brentford a week later.

While Romeo Lavia's injury is undoubtedly a setback for both the player and the club, Chelsea will be eager to see their promising midfielder make a full recovery and join the squad as soon as possible. The club has invested significantly in his potential, and fans will be anxiously awaiting the day he can finally don the Chelsea jersey and showcase his talents on the pitch.