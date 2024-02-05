Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is leaving no stone unturned in a final attempt to reverse the team's dismal Premier League season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is leaving no stone unturned in a final attempt to reverse the team's dismal Premier League season, reported by GOAL. With his job hanging in the balance, Pochettino is opting for a tactical overhaul to breathe new life into the struggling squad.

Taking the reins at Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the season, Pochettino's tenure has not unfolded as expected, with Chelsea languishing in 11th place. In an effort to stave off a potential dismissal, the Argentine manager is contemplating a departure from his favored 4-2-3-1 formation, opting for a three-man defense to bolster the team's defensive stability.

The decision comes on the heels of consecutive Premier League losses to Wolves and Liverpool, during which Chelsea conceded four goals in each match. The shift to a three-man defense aims to provide better protection to veteran defender Thiago Silva, who found himself exposed in recent encounters.

Additionally, the revised formation is expected to offer enhanced coverage for the midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, who have struggled physically. The adjustment allows an extra defender to provide support behind them, offering a more balanced defensive structure.

Pochettino, acknowledging the need for change, stated, “We can't give up and we are going to work hard to try and change, maybe take some decisions to find a different way. If it is not working this way, we need to move on and try to find a different type of solution.”

Chelsea's next challenge will be a showdown against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, February 7. Mauricio Pochettino's tactical reshaping will be put to the test against one of the league's most formidable attacking sides.