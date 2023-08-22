Chelsea‘s young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is set for a considerable period on the sidelines following a knee injury that required surgical intervention, reported by goal.com. The 19-year-old had been making a promising start to the new Premier League season under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino. His performances had been particularly notable, with his recent achievement of scoring his first senior goal for the club against West Ham on Sunday.

However, the moment of celebration turned into a disappointment for Chukwuemeka, as he suffered a knee injury immediately after scoring the goal. He was subsequently substituted out of the match, which Chelsea eventually lost 3-1. The extent of the injury necessitated surgery, and as a result, the young midfielder is now facing a projected recovery period of around six weeks.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chelsea has had a challenging time with injuries, with a growing list of players currently on the sidelines. Prominent names like Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Christopher Nkunku, and Wesley Fofana are among those who are also currently unavailable for selection due to injuries.

In an official statement, Chelsea confirmed the injury and the subsequent surgery, outlining their plans for Chukwuemeka's rehabilitation: “The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham.”

Carney Chukwuemeka's absence will be felt by the team, especially considering his promising performances and his goal-scoring potential. Chelsea's depth will be tested, but they are expected to regroup and continue their campaign with resilience. The next fixture for the club is against newly-promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday, where they will be aiming to secure a positive result despite the challenges posed by injuries to key players.