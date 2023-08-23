Chelsea‘s record signing, Moises Caicedo, has been issued a warning after a challenging debut performance for the club, reported by goal.com. The Ecuadorian midfielder, who joined Chelsea from Brighton for a British record fee of £115 million, struggled in his first appearance for the club against West Ham.

Caicedo's debut was marred by errors, including conceding a late penalty that led to a goal for West Ham's Lucas Paqueta. The midfielder appeared visibly disappointed with his performance, kneeling on the pitch after the match. Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly emphasized the need for Caicedo to adapt to the demands of playing for a “big club” like Chelsea.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Desailly, speaking to Sky Sports, urged Caicedo to adjust his mindset and preparation for games, stating, “You are in a big club now! And in a big club, you need to prepare yourself much better for each game.” He stressed the importance of commitment and preparation when playing for a top-tier club like Chelsea.

Despite Caicedo's challenging debut, Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's manager, expressed his belief that the midfielder performed well considering the circumstances of his debut. Caicedo's lack of pre-season preparation could have contributed to his rusty performance on the field.

With Chelsea's upcoming matches, including a game against Luton and a League Cup fixture against AFC Wimbledon, all eyes will be on Moises Caicedo to see if he can bounce back from his debut difficulties. As a major signing for the club, expectations are high for Caicedo's performance on the pitch, and his response in the upcoming matches will be closely observed by fans and pundits alike.