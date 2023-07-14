The uncertainty within Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has become more apparent than ever. Although there are all sorts of talks regarding Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid, the stories of Neymar Jr. don't seem to be going away either. The 31-year-old Brazil superstar is set to join the Ligue 1 giants on the pre-season tour, but his future is not sorted as yet. Now, he is linked with a move to Chelsea.

According to the reports from French media outlet Le Parisien, the Blues are considering possibly signing the former Barcelona man this summer. However, the decision belongs to Neymar about whether he wants to leave the French capital or not. It is unclear how the PSG hierarchy value Neymar. The Ligue 1 giants have prioritized keeping Mbappe this summer but have remained silent on the Neymar saga.

Chelsea's interest in Neymar shows the ambitions of the Blues to bolster their attacking options. This move will see the Brazilian superstar reunite with Mauricio Pochettino, with whom he spent two years at PSG. Chelsea lack ruthlessness upfront, shown by their lack of goals last season. Now, they have sold Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic. Moreover, they are set to confirm the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Neymar would also see a familiar foe in Thiago Silva, who had a perfect relationship with the former Barcelona man during their time together in France. Neymar's future in PSG depends on the club's long-term plans, his intentions, and the player's potential replacements. Newly appointed manager Luis Enrique would like to keep the Brazilian based on their excellent relationship at Barcelona.