The football season has only just begun, and football clubs worldwide are already facing setbacks with injuries. In the most recent news, Chelsea have confirmed that newly-appointed captain Reece James is set to undergo rehabilitation this week after undergoing assessments on the injury sustained in this week's training. There is a reason why Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had an explosive rant on FIFA and UEFA just a few days ago about match scheduling.

Chelsea fear James could be out for months due to a hamstring injury sustained this week. Consequently, this setback has greatly affected the Blues' trip to West Ham. As former captain Cesar Azpilicueta left for Atletico Madrid, Chelsea signed Malo Gusto from Lyon to provide competition to James. The 20-year-old made his debut last week in the opening Premier League game against Liverpool, coming on for the English defender. With Reece James out for a lengthy period, it is likely that Gusto will start his first game in a Chelsea shirt.

James has become the third Chelsea player after Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku to be sidelined due to a long-term injury. Hamstring injuries can take months to recover as Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is also set to be out of action for the same injury.

Chelsea have been busy in this transfer window with many additions to the squad, the latest being Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. As they had planned to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle United, does their plan change with the new injury to James? That is the question that only Mauricio Pochettino and the Chelsea hierarchy can answer.