Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia has officially bid farewell to Southampton before his imminent transfer to Chelsea. The young midfielder will be eventually heading to Stamford Bridge.

Lavia has shared an emotional farewell message for the Southampton fans before his official Chelsea move. The Blues will make the move official soon after their £60m bid was accepted by Southampton.

On his Instagram account, Lavia said, “As I say goodbye, I want to say a big thank you for everything you have given me during my time here.”

“I've instantly felt the love from you all despite us not achieving our shared goals. I'll never forget the belief the club and Saints all around the world showed me, and I hope I was able to repay the faith you put in me.”

“I would especially like to thank all my teammates and all staff members within the club, involved closely or not, for putting your arms around me since the day I walked through the Staplewood Campus and for all the daily work and help behind the scenes making me become a better person, athlete, and football player. You have all played a massive part in making my integration into real professional football easier.”

Before his eventual Chelsea transfer, Lavia was linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds spent the entire transfer window looking at the possibility of signing him before turning their attention to Moises Caicedo. However, Caicedo and Lavia joined Chelsea instead, leaving the Liverpool fans frustrated.

It will be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino fits in both Caicedo and Lavia with Enzo Fernandez in his lineup.