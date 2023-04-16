My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Real Madrid may not have much of a shot of winning the LaLiga this season considering the 11-point lead their longtime rivals Barcelona have over them, but they have held onto a top-four spot for basically the entire season. They added another win to their total on Saturday afternoon with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cadiz, but things turned ugly after the game when Antonio Rudiger was racially abused by Cadiz fans.

After helping Real Madrid pick up their 19th league victory of the season, Rudiger went over to the stands to hand his jersey over to a fan who appeared to be a Madrid fan that had traveled to an away match to see his favorite team play. However, Rudiger was subjected to taunts and insults from Cadiz fans as he did this, and exchanged a few words with them before being pulled away by Madrid’s coaching staff.

“Video posted by Spanish media on Sunday showed Cadiz fans yelling insults at Rudiger after he went to the stands to give away his shirt to someone who appeared to be a Madrid supporter. Objects were also thrown at the German defender, who is Black. Rudiger exchanged a few words with some of the fans yelling at him before giving his shirt away and saluting some of the supporters. Two people who appeared to be members of Madrid’s staff came over to lead the player away from the fans.” – ESPN

The 2022-23 LaLiga season has been marred by incidents of racial abuse like this one, with Rudiger’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior also being subjected to such treatment earlier in the season. Hopefully the fans responsible for these acts are found and subsequently banned, but for now, it seems like information on this story is still coming to light, so it will be worth keeping an eye on.