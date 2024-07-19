Chelsea is optimistic about keeping young star Cole Palmer at the club for ten years. The club plans to gradually increase his salary to match his impressive performances on the pitch. This strategy shows Chelsea's commitment to rewarding talent and underscores their belief in Palmer's potential to become a cornerstone of the team.

Cole Palmer's rise at Chelsea

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea is set to reward Palmer for his excellent form by increasing his current weekly wages to £80,000. This increase will be done quietly, reflecting his importance to the team and the quality of his play. Chelsea believes that Palmer can build on his outstanding form from last season and continue to grow as a player.

Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth £42.5 million ($54 million). In his first season with the Blues, he made a significant impact, scoring 25 goals and providing 15 assists in all competitions. His performances were one of the few highlights for Chelsea last season, a season that had its fair share of challenges. Despite these challenges, Palmer's talent shone through, making him a fan favorite and a key player for the team.

Palmer is under contract until 2030, putting Chelsea in a strong position to retain his services. This long-term contract means that Chelsea can build their future around him, knowing that he is committed to the club for the foreseeable future. The security of having a player of Palmer's caliber for such a long period is a huge advantage for any club, and Chelsea is no exception.

The report also notes that Palmer, an England international, earns just over a quarter of what his teammate Raheem Sterling makes at Stamford Bridge. Despite his lower wages, Palmer played more frequently than Sterling last season. This increased playtime is a testament to Palmer's ability and importance to the team. His performances on the field have proven that he is more than capable of holding his own among some of the best players in the league.

Palmer also played a crucial role in England's journey to the final of Euro 2024, scoring in their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final. This achievement on the international stage highlights Palmer's talent and potential. His ability to perform under pressure and contribute significantly to his team's success is a quality that Chelsea will undoubtedly cherish.

After a busy season, Palmer is now on his summer break and will not be joining the Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour in the United States. This rest period is essential for him to recharge and come back stronger for the new season. Ensuring that players have adequate rest is crucial for their long-term health and performance, and Chelsea is taking the right steps to make sure Palmer is ready for the challenges ahead.

Chelsea's plan to keep Palmer for the next decade and gradually increase his wages shows their commitment to nurturing young talent. Palmer's impressive performances have made him a key player for the Blues, and with a contract until 2030, Chelsea is well-positioned to benefit from his skills for many years to come. By investing in Palmer, Chelsea is securing their present and building a bright future. Fans can look forward to seeing more of Palmer's brilliance on the field as he continues to grow and contribute to the team's success.