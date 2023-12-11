Chelsea's star forward, Nicolas Jackson, has managed to escape punishment from the Football Association (FA)

Chelsea‘s star forward, Nicolas Jackson, has managed to escape punishment from the Football Association (FA) following a contentious incident during Chelsea's recent 2-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park, reported by GOAL. Despite the defeat, the focus shifted to a post-match altercation between Jackson and Everton's Nathan Patterson.

According to reports from journalist Matt Law, the FA opted not to take disciplinary action against Jackson for grabbing Patterson by the throat in the heat of the moment. The incident occurred after the match, adding a layer of drama to Chelsea's disappointing performance.

Jackson, a Senegalese international, entered the game in the 67th minute, coming on as a substitute for Armando Broja. However, his presence on the field failed to inspire a comeback for the Blues. Everton secured the victory with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbins, dealing Chelsea another setback in the Premier League.

Despite a lukewarm start at Chelsea, Jackson has shown improvement in recent outings. After scoring just once in his first seven Premier League games, he has netted five times in his last nine appearances, including a memorable hat-trick against Tottenham. However, back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Everton have dropped Chelsea to the 12th position in the league standings.

Looking ahead, Mauricio Pochettino's side aims to return to winning ways in their upcoming match against Sheffield United on Saturday. The FA's decision not to punish Nicolas Jackson allows the forward to focus on his contributions to Chelsea's resurgence rather than facing disciplinary repercussions for the contentious incident at Goodison Park.