As Everton Football Club awaits the finalization of its potential takeover by 777 Partners, reports have surfaced that the Miami-based investment group has extended a substantial interim loan to the club, reported by GOAL. The loan, estimated to be “tens of millions” of pounds, serves to address Everton's short-term working capital requirements and support ongoing stadium construction efforts.

777 Partners made headlines recently with its agreement to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in Everton. Described as a “performance-related deal” by The Times, the takeover is structured in stages, with the extent of the acquisition contingent on Everton's Premier League status after this season.

Despite the injection of nearly £100 million by MSP Sports Capital, Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium project still faces financial shortfalls. The loan from 777 Partners is expected to facilitate the completion of this ambitious stadium development.

Notably, 777 Partners' management, led by co-founder and managing partner Josh Wander, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Everton's current leadership. Both club manager Sean Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell are likely to retain their positions if the takeover progresses successfully.

However, it is important to emphasize that the acquisition remains subject to approval through the League's new Owners and Directors Test. This recently implemented assessment aims to evaluate the suitability of prospective owners for England's top-flight football clubs, adding an additional layer of scrutiny to the takeover process.

The financial loan from 777 Partners reflects the group's commitment to Everton's success and development, pending final approval of the takeover, which could bring significant changes and resources to the club.