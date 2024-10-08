Chennis Berry and South Carolina State University dominated Tennessee Tech with a remarkable 465 total offensive yards, starting strong with 13 unanswered points in the first quarter. Quarterback Eric Phoenix, a transfer from Benedict College, led the charge, completing 17 of 31 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns. This performance propelled him to the top of the Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference(MEAC) in passing yards with 1,311 this season.

Caden High, Justin Brown-Smith, and Nick Brown combined for 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the day.

Despite heading into halftime with a score of 19-13, SC State could only manage a field goal in the second half. However, their defense excelled, allowing the Golden Eagles to score just one additional touchdown for the remainder of the game.

Tennessee Tech finished with 391 offensive yards, with sophomore quarterback Jordyn Potts throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns, but also two interceptions. The Golden Eagles struggled on the ground, recording only 95 rushing yards, and fell to a 2-3 record for the season.

Although they came up short this past weekend, they head into conference play this Saturday at Southeast Missouri where they are looking to extend their conference record to 3-0.

Head coach Chennis Berry praised his team’s resilience, saying, “I am so proud of this team and how they kept their heads when things got tough at the end.” He acknowledged the need for improvement but noted that the team is getting stronger.

“The defense held us down at the end. I have given those guys a special thank you each week. I can see the strength in them as a unit,” Berry said.

With a record of 3-2, the Bulldogs are set to face Fort Valley State next Saturday before entering conference play. That game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. in Orangeburg, SC, and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.