In court documents filed by Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife, Marie Angela King, Cher allegedly hired four men to kidnap her own son, from a New York hotel room. Cher shares Elijah with her ex-husband Gregg Allman.

King's claim suggests the motive behind Cher's kidnap plan for son was to prevent him from reconciling with her.

Now, the explosive allegations were contained in court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 5. But have only recently gained attention as part of the couple's divorce proceedings.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to King's account in the court documents, she was informed that Cher hired four individuals. Their task is to forcibly remove Allman from their hotel room on the night of their wedding anniversary. King asserts that they had been together since November 18, 2022.

The information went true since on November 30, 2022, four unidentified individuals forcibly took Allman from their hotel room.

“One of the four men who took him,” the court documents state, “told me that they were hired by petitioner's mother.”

Since August 2022, King claims she has been barred from seeing or communicating with him. Elijah Blue Allman, at the time, is reportedly undergoing treatment at an undisclosed facility and has no access to his phone.

King also allege that Cher requested her departure from the family home during Allman's absence. This comes with the understanding that support payments would be made promptly to support her housing needs. However, King claims she was denied access to retrieve her belongings from their primary residence and was not given the opportunity to take inventory of their assets.

These allegations against Cher for kidnapping her son are yet to be addressed by her team.

The next court date for this case is scheduled for October 27 in Los Angeles.