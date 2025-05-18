Gigi Hadid is keeping herself away from the drama. The model is friends with both Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, with the latter having an open legal case with Justin Baldoni.

According to Us Weekly, Hadid has a closer relationship with Swift and has been supporting her since the singer was subpoenaed in Lively's case. However, she is choosing to separate herself from Lively during this time.

“Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor and stands by her,” a source told the publication. “She has been a very loyal friend to Taylor, and they have been best friends for a decade now.”

While Hadid is closer to Swift, she has not “necessarily chosen sides.” However, the position she's in right now is a “reflection of the closeness her and Taylor have shared over the years.”

The model claims she and Lively “really haven’t been as close in almost a year” and “doesn’t want to be involved at all,” in regards to the lawsuit. She adds that there are “no hard feelings” between the two it's just Hadid's preference at the moment. The Ocean's Eight actress did note that she and Lively's relationship hasn't been the same due to the legal proceedings.

“They haven’t been in touch much this year and it does have everything to do with the lawsuit,” the source added.

The source continued that Gigi's behavior is just a “natural” space that began when Swift began to

“As Taylor has begun to distance herself from Blake, Gigi has naturally done the same,” the insider says. “The shift wasn’t abrupt, but gradual and organic change in dynamics.”

How Is Taylor Swift Associated With Blake Lively's Legal Battle?

Lively is suing Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her and creating a smear campaign against her during their time on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni is countersuing for $400 million against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane for allegedly trying to tarnish his reputation.

Swift's “My Tears Ricochet” is used in the film but insiders claim the pop star's involvement ends at music licensing.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024,” the spokesperson told CNN on Friday (May 9).

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson added.

The “Lover” singer's relationship with Lively has also been “halted” due to the legal drama.

“Taylor wants no part in this drama,” the source told PEOPLE.

While the friends are “taking some space,” another insider told the publication that they are “not no longer friends.”