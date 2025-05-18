Natalia Bryant is a college grad! Natalia graduated cum laude at the University of Southern California (USC) and honored her late father and NBA icon Kobe Bryant on her stole. The model added Kobe's “Sheath” logo in the upper right-hand corner. She also put the words “School of Cinematic Arts,” to represent her major, “USC,” the initials for the school, and “Fight On!” which is USC's Trojans' rally cry, onto her red and gold stole.

On the opposite side, Natalia put her sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma's Greek letters, Class of 2025, and Cum Laude. The film major wore a short, long-sleeved dress and a big smile to commemorate her accomplishment.

Vanessa Bryant congratulated her eldest daughter on her graduation on social media.

“We’re so proud of you @nataliabryant !” Vanessa captioned one post of her daughter sitting down in her graduation dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJu6ZxBP0GU

She followed up with another post of a close-up of her stole, “4ever.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJvAoTeSjIp

Natalia Bryant on modeling and grieving Kobe Bryant

Vanessa shares four children with Kobe: Natalia, Gianna “Gigi,” Bianka, and Capri. Kobe and Gigi were tragically killed in 2020 in a helicopter crash with seven others.

A year after the tragedy, Vanessa spoke to PEOPLE about how Natalia had to navigate the loss on top of doing normal high school senior activities.

“On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG,” she said of Natalia.

Natalia has started her modeling career and made her runway debut with Versace at Milan Fashion Week last year and how “terrifed” she was but enjoyed herself once it was over.

“I remember after I walked I turned to someone and said, ‘Oh my god, let’s do that again!’” she told Town & Country.

She told PEOPLE last year how it's tough balancing the modeling and her education, but added how rewarding it is.

“If someone says [being a full-time student] is not difficult, they're lying, because it is,” she said at the time. “That in itself is a full-time job.”

Natalia continued, “But I do think that having a great support team, family and friends, has been the most important thing.”

The USC grad also spoke about her younger sister, Bianka, 8, and how she sees her being a stylist one day.

“She is such a strong personality and she knows what she wants,” she continued. “She wakes up, she knows what she wants to wear, she knows how to style, she'll know how to style me.”

Natalia also gets style inspiration from her mother, Vanessa.

“I think everybody's mothers has some sort of inspiration on their daughter's style. And even my mom, she does love layering her outfits and she loves layering her jewelry,” she says. “So that has been one of the biggest influences in my life in fashion and outside of fashion.”

She added: “If she lets me borrow some of her pieces, then it's the best day in the world.”