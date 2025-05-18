Jordon Hudson is standing up for herself. Hudson, who is dating NFL legend Bill Belichick, is clapping back at a podcaster for doing a deep dive into her relationship.

Earlier this month, Pablo Torre, host of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, created an episode about Hudson and Belichick's romance. He also claimed Hudson is lying about her age.

“Good lord Pablo needs a hobby,” Hudson reposted via X on Thursday, May 15.

In his episode, he used a source that called Hudson “the worst person I’ve ever met on Earth.” She then reposted several tweets in her defense, a social strategy she's been using since being under fire in the media.

“Respect Pablo, but if you're going to say this, put the person's name on it. Anonymous character assassination not cool,” Hudson reposted.

“It should never be used,” Hudson reposted. “It’s [too] easy for someone to just wake up and say an anonymous source said whatever. Put a name on it or keep it to yourself.”

Hudson also reposted, “That is someone else’s opinion not fact. You’re not reporting on facts but rather other people’s perhaps biased opinion.”

In another repost by Hudson on X, an online user called Torre out for spreading false information.

“Barry Jackson's tweet criticizes journalist Pablo Torre for using an anonymous quote to call Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, ‘the worst person I've ever dealt with.' Torre reported on May 9, 2025, that Hudson was banned from UNC football facilities, a claim UNC denied. Jackson argues anonymous quotes should not be used for personal attacks, only for news or professional assessments. The debate centers on journalism ethics: anonymous quotes can protect sources but risk unfairness when used to disparage character without accountability,” the user wrote.

University of North Carolina, where Belichick was named the head football coach back in December, denied that Hudson was barred from campus despite multiple reports.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the school said in the statement. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

In contrast, Belichick had an interview with Good Morning America last week where he praised Hudson on how she has been a great resource to him. Unlike his previous interview with CBS, Hudson was not present.

“She's been through the whole process, she’s been very helpful to me,” Belichick said on Friday. “She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football, and that’s really what I want to do. You know, I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful on all that … and also, giving a perspective of the book from the business side. Sometimes I get a little football technical and she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.”

Belichick's first game as the Tar Heels head coach will be on Sept. 1 against Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs.