We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. We've reached the Conference Finals Round, where the last two teams in the East will duke it out for a trip to the Finals. Indiana defeated the #1 ranked Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Meanwhile, New York defeated the defending Champions, the Celtics, in six. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series, but for now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the New York Knicks in Game 1 106-94. The Pacers got off to a strong start, taking a big lead and never looking back. The Knicks did nearly come back, trailing only by two with 6:35 in the third quarter. But Indiana took back control in the fourth, taking a double-digit lead again to win Game 1. And now, they lead this series 1-0.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 30 24 18 34 106 NY 18 21 26 29 94

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 26 points in the win. Additionally, he earned six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Tyrese Haliburton nearly got a triple double, scoring 24 points while earning nine rebounds and assists each. Nobody else on the roster earned more than 13 points, but they all did their part on defense to contain the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson scored 35 points in the loss while also earning four rebounds and one assist. Karl-Anthony Towns added another 28 points while getting 15 rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Outside of those two and Mikal Bridges, nobody scored more than five points in the loss. It was a very inaccurate night for the Knicks' offense.

Indiana was simply more successful at Field Goals and Three Pointers, helping them win. The Knicks missed too many shots early on, which allowed the Pacers to extend their lead. Furthermore, the Pacers earned more Steals and Blocks, and generally just played better on defense. But despite the 17 total turnovers in this game, both teams only scored a combined 14 points.

Despite having almost twice as many rebounds, the Knicks' offense failed to capitalize on their opportunities. If they could improve their accuracy, they likely wouldn't have allowed such a huge lead in the beginning. We'll see if they can rebound from an ugly start in the next game.

New York played well in the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers 26-18. This cut the deficit from 15 to 8 points, giving the Knicks some breathing room for a comeback. But the Pacers got hot in the fourth, extending their lead to a double-digit one once again to bury the Knicks' chances.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pacers STAT Knicks 43/84 (51%) Field Goals 35/82 (43%) 8/19 (42%) Three Pointers 6/18 (33%) 12/15 (80%) Free Throws 18/24 (75%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 15 38 Defensive Rebounds 37 8 Steals 5 6 Blocks 1 7 (10) Turnovers (Points Off) 10 (4) 14 Team Fouls 10

21 Biggest Lead 2 23:12 Time of Possession 24:46

With the win, the Pacers take the lead in the series. They did a good job of containing the Knicks on offense, and their big lead early on proved useful. Although they almost choked a huge, 21 point lead, they did right in the end and still dominated. We'll see if they can continue to play like this as the series progresses further.

Meanwhile, the Knicks lose Game 1, now trailing 0-1. They did a good job of coming back halfway through. But in the end, they failed to come back, and allowed Indiana to extend their lead again. This team must find a way to flip the script in Game 2. We'll see if they can do so sooner rather than later.

The series continues in New York for Game 2, but both teams travel to Indiana for Games 3 & 4. Should the Pacers take a 2-0 lead, there's a chance they could somehow end the series back home. But we know better than to assume the Knicks will just give up. We look forward to seeing what happens next!

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

