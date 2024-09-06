The NFL is back, and one of its most highly anticipated Week 1 matchups this weekend features the Chicago Bears facing off against the Tennessee Titans at home at Soldier Field.

Sunday marks the dawn of a new era in Bears football—one way or another. The Bears have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards or 30 touchdowns in a season, and new starter Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hopes to change that in the near future.

Will that be this season? Maybe, maybe not. Regardless, the quarterback position looks to be drastically improved in Chicago.

Williams and the Bears will start their season against a rebuilding Titans team with many new pieces, beginning with the coaching staff. Gone is Mike Vrabel, and in is Brian Callahan, former offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. He hopes to develop and progress the career of second-year starting quarterback Will Levis, along with a number of other key offseason additions to overhaul the previous regime.

In the last 10 seasons, the Bears have won just one of their season openers (2022). Can they beat Tennessee in Week 1? Let's get into some bold predictions for the Bears against the Titans.

Rome Odunze scores his first NFL touchdown

Williams wasn't the Bears' only first-round pick of the 2024 draft. They also selected Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall. Odunze is now part of what has become quite the receiving corps in Chicago, alongside DJ Moore and veteran Keenan Allen, who is questionable for Sunday's game.

Odunze is set to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL, even in his first season. The Bears might have both of their first-round rookies start their careers off right. Odunze found the end zone 13 times in his final year in Washington. He'll get his first as Bear on Sunday.

Caleb Williams throws for at least 200 yards and a touchdown but makes at least one turnover

No matter how good a quarterback is or is supposed to be, adjusting to the NFL style of play is a difficult transition coming from college. Even if there are a few exceptions, like C.J. Stroud last year, there are examples like Peyton Manning from years past, who led the league in interceptions during his first year.

Williams hopefully has a long career ahead of him and will start off well with a solid game against the Titans, posting at least 200 yards passing with a touchdown. Turnovers are bound to occur, however, such as a potential fumble when he attempts to scramble out of the pocket or an errant throw to the other team.

The Titans' defense ranked 18th in the league in passing yards allowed last season (227.4). They ranked 16th in sack percentage (7.31%) and last in the league in opposing interceptions thrown percentage (1.05%).

Bears won't allow Calvin Ridley to score, pick of Will Levis at least once

One of the Titans' biggest offseason acquisitions was Calvin Ridley, whom they signed to a massive four-year, $92 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. For that type of money, the Titans are hoping he opens up their offense to new heights that haven't been seen in Nashville in quite some time.

However, expect one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Jaylon Johnson, to be on Ridley most of the day. The 25-year-old allowed just one touchdown and 195 receiving yards all of last season and was the highest-graded coverage defender in football, grading at 90.8, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ridley may have to wait another week before he makes his first touchdown as a Titan.

Johnson and others helped the team tie with the San Francisco 49ers for team interceptions last season with 22. It may not be Johnson as the one to pick Levis off. It could be those that tied him in team interceptions last season like linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or fellow corner Tyrique Stevenson.

Bears win by a touchdown or more

As mentioned, the Bears have had their issues with season openers for a while now. But this isn't the same old Bears—or at least it shouldn't be. Plus, this is a Titans team that is potentially going to have some issues adjusting to a new coaching staff, not to mention seeing if Levis is indeed the guy behind center. This is a huge audition year for him.

The Bears walk out of Week 1 with a victory over the Titans by a touchdown or more.