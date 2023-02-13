The Chicago Sky announced today guard Rebekah Gardner will return to the team after she signed their qualifying offer. The move comes days after the Chicago Sun-Times reported Gardner would be coming back into the fold in 2023.

“Rebekah had an outstanding rookie year with us last season,” Chicago Sky General Manager and Head Coach James Wade said in a statement. “She elevated our play with her fantastic defense, high energy and scoring ability. We look forward to her continued growth this season.”

Gardner, who went undrafted coming out of UCLA in 2012, made her WNBA debut for the Sky last season and helped the team set a franchise-record for wins in a single-season (26). She averaged 8.4 points and 1.4 steals per game coming off the bench. The 32-year-old wing has a chance to see an increase in minutes this upcoming summer with the departures of franchise cornerstones Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley.

Gardner expressed her excitement for coming back to the Sky in 2023.

“I am beyond excited and thankful to be coming back to Chicago to play in front of the best fans in the league,” Gardner said in the press release. “I’m looking forward to joining forces with my new and returning teammates. Can’t wait to get after it this season!”

Gardner’s return to the Sky comes at a point where the team mortgaged its future draft capital in a move to land former Dallas Wing guard Marina Mabrey. The team has made tremendous strides over the last two years and won a championship in the process. Despite losing Candace Parker, Vandersloot, Quigley, Emma Meesseman and Azurá Stevens, Wade and the front office are looking to contend in 2023.