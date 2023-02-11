A wild WNBA offseason continued on Saturday, with a four-team trade highlighted by a pair of impact veterans finding new homes.

The deal sends Marina Mabrey to the Chicago Sky, Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings, Michaela Onyenwere to the Phoenix Mercury and the rights to 2020 second-round pick Leonie Fiebich to the New York Liberty.

The Wings obtain Chicago’s first-round picks in each of the next two WNBA drafts for parting with Mabrey, plus first-round swap rights in 2024. The Sky receive a 2024 second-round pick from the Mercury, with Phoenix getting back a 2024 third-rounder and 2025 second-rounder from Chicago. New York, meanwhile, now has swap rights on the Mercury’s 2025 first-round pick, also receiving the Sky’s second-round pick in 2024.

Mabrey heads to a Chicago team that lost hometown hero Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces in free agency last week. She averaged a career-high 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season, shooting a solid 35.1% from three-point range on high volume while helping Dallas to a playoff berth and the third-best record in the Western Conference.

DeShields is Mabrey’s effective replacement with the Wings. The 27-year-old has spent her entire career in Chicago after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, earning an All-Star nod the following season before helping the Sky to the title in 2021 as a reserve spark plug. DeShields, seeking a starting role, signed with the Mercury last offseason, averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2022 and starting both of Phoenix’s playoff games.

Onyenwere, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, came off the bench for the Liberty—who’ve signed both Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency—last season, averaging 4.7 points per game, significantly lower than her rookie year. Fiebich, from Germany, has yet to play in the WNBA after being selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft.