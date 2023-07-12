Chicago Sky visits Connecticut Sun for a WNBA clash! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Sky-Sun prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Chicago (8-11) is on a two-game losing streak, suffering massive home defeats against Atlanta in both games. Chicago hopes to get a favorable result as they host this game on home ground.

Connecticut (14-5) is on a two-game winning run, earning big wins over Seattle and Washington. The Sun is determined to preserve its momentum and get back in the win column as they take this road challenge.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sky-Sun Odds:

Chicago Sky: +3.5 (-114)

Connecticut Sun: -3.5 (-114)

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How to Watch Sky vs. Sun

TV: NBC Sports Boston; WNBA League Pass

Stream: NBC Sports App, WNBA app

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

*Watch WNBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sky Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Sky have been facing difficulties in the WNBA standings this season, struggling to maintain a strong position. With a roster that lacks superstar players, the Sky are hovering around .500 and will likely have to fight to secure their spot in the playoffs.

The Chicago Sky are set to defend their home ground against the Connecticut Sun. The Sky have a below-average record this season and are currently on a two-game losing streak. They recently lost to the Atlanta Dream by 11 points, which was a disappointing show after their 14-point loss the game prior to the same team.

Kahleah Copper has been a standout player for the Sky, leading the team in scoring with an average of 17.0 points per game. Marina Mabrey is the second-leading scorer, averaging 15.2 points per game, while Courtney Williams contributes 9.5 points and leads the team in assists with 6.2 per game. Alanna Smith has been a versatile player for the Sky, averaging 10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Chicago Sky ranks ninth in the WNBA in rebounding, averaging 33.6 rebounds per game, while allowing 35.1 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the league. They are fourth in the league in three-pointers made per game with 7.4, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. The Sky primarily attempt two-point shots, accounting for 69.5% of their shots, with 30.5% coming from beyond the arc. In terms of shooting percentages, the Sky are shooting 42.4% from the field, 35.3% from beyond the arc, and 76.7% from the free-throw line. They are allowing opponents to shoot 44.3% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc. The Sky are averaging 34.6 rebounds per game.

Why The Sun Could Cover The Spread

The Connecticut Sun has been competitive and is contending for first place in the East Division. They have proven themselves as strong contenders for the WNBA title, challenging the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. The Sun has been scoring an average of 84.8 points per game, ranking fourth in the league, and have a solid defense, allowing 79.5 points per game, ranking third.

On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun have been performing well, with 14 wins in their first 19 games. They are currently on a two-game winning streak, including an eight-point victory against the Washington Mystics. In their last game, the Sun's defense was outstanding, allowing only 84 points and forcing Washington to commit 17 turnovers and 21 fouls. Offensively, Connecticut performed better, scoring 92 points on 50% shooting.

DeWanna Bonner has been a standout player for the Connecticut Sun and is a contender for the league MVP title. She leads the team in scoring with an average of 17.4 points per game on an impressive 41.2% shooting. Brionna Jones is the second-leading scorer with an average of 15.9 points per game, while Tiffany Hayes contributes 11.1 points. Alyssa Thomas has been a crucial player for Connecticut, averaging 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

In terms of shooting percentages, the Connecticut Sun are averaging 43.7% from the field and allowing opponents to shoot 41.8%. They shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc and 75.5% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they limit opponents to a 28.7% shooting percentage from deep. They average 35.6 rebounds per game.

Final Sky-Sun Prediction & Pick

The Sky will make a good showing in front of the funs, but the Sun takes this one comfortably. Back Connecticut to edge Chicago in this battle.

Final Sky–Sun Prediction & Pick: Connecticut Sun -3.5 (-114), Over 159.5 (-110)