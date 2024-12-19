ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Chicago State-Grand Canyon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Chicago State-Grand Canyon.

There is a lot of Western college basketball on the Thursday schedule. Let's head to Phoenix for this nonconference game between the homestanding Grand Canyon Antelopes and visiting Chicago State.

The Chicago State Cougars are going through a miserable college basketball season. This is one of the more beaten-down and downtrodden programs in the country. CSU is 0-12 and searching for its first win of the season. The good news — if you can call it that — is that Chicago State is playing much better teams. It's not as though most of these losses are occurring against comparable opponents at the bottom of the college basketball food chain. Wisconsin, Drexel, Saint Louis — these are clearly better and much more talented teams. From that standpoint, Chicago State is not really underperforming.

However, CSU has lost some games to teams it should at least be challenging more robustly. Take the Cougars' most recent loss to Mercer. The Bears lost by 31 points to DePaul. They lost outright to Miami of Ohio. They are an okay team, but certainly nothing special. Chicago State lost to Mercer by 12 and was clearly outclassed. Not at least being able to push Mercer down to the wire in a 40-minute game reveals the extent of this team's limitations. It will be interesting to see how CSU can push through them and deal with them as the season moves along.

Grand Canyon has had a frustrating season. The Antelopes, who not only made the 2024 NCAA Tournament but scored a big win over Saint Mary's as a No. 12 seed and pushed Alabama hard in the Round of 32, came into this season with big expectations. Going 6-4 in the first 10 games is not what this team had in mind. GCU figured to be at least 8-2 if not 9-1 through 10 games, but it has stubbed its toe on several occasions, including a recent two-game Southern road trip in which it lost to both Georgia and Louisiana Tech.

The problem for Grand Canyon is not hard to identify: Tyon Grant-Foster, expected to be this team's best and most consistent scorer, just can't shoot the ball right now, for whatever reason. Grant-Foster is not hitting 3-pointers when they come open. Grand Canyon is leaving a ton of points on the table and is not finishing plays at the offensive end of the floor. When talented shooters are in a slump, they need to get to the free throw line, and the GCU stars aren't doing enough of that to get over the finish line. The big dogs have to play better for this team to take the next step under coach Bryce Drew. It's that simple.

Here are the Chicago State-Grand Canyon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Chicago State-Grand Canyon Odds

Chicago State: +29.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +4000

Grand Canyon: -29.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -30000

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Chicago State vs Grand Canyon

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Chicago State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grand Canyon is a 6-4 team giving 29.5 points? That seems incredibly generous. Grand Canyon needs to prove it can play a complete 40-minute game to earn that level of trust.

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago State is not only winless, but is regularly getting blasted. If GCU shoots well this time, it should win by 35 to 40 points.

Final Chicago State-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Chicago State, but Grand Canyon is not a trustworthy team. You should stay away from this game.

Final Chicago State-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick: Chicago State +29.5